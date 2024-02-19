New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Level XP requirements - Helldivers 2

A table containing all levels and the XP requirements to level up in Helldivers 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Arrowhead Game Studios
1

Helldivers 2 has its own leveling system whereby players can earn XP, increase levels, and gain access to new weaponry and ordnance. While the last reward is available at level 20, there are more levels to progress through before reaching the cap. Below is a table containing all levels in Helldivers 2 and the XP required to level up.

Level XP requirements

There are 50 levels in Helldivers 2. The amount of XP you need to move to a new level steadily increases, but once you reach Level 20 you’ll have all the Stratagems available to use. The purpose of the other 30 levels is simply bragging rights and potentially additional Stratagems should Arrowhead Game Studios decide to add more.

Helldivers 2 Level XP requirements
Level XP Required XP Total XP Growth
1 0 0 0
2 100 100 100
3 350 450 250
4 850 1,300 500
5 1,600 2,900 750
6 2,600 5,500 1,000
7 3,600 9,100 1,000
8 4,600 13,700 1,000
9 5,850 19,550 1,250
10 7,100 26,650 1,250
11 8,400 35,050 1,300
12 9,900 44,950 1,500
13 11,400 56,350 1,500
14 12,900 69,250 1,500
15 14,400 83,650 1,500
16 15,900 99,550 1,500
17 17,900 117,450 2,000
18 19,900 137,350 2,000
19 21,900 159,250 2,000
20 23,900 183,150 2,000
21 25,900 209,050 2,000
22 28,400 237,450 2,500
23 30,900 268,350 2,500
24 33,400 301,750 2,500
25 35,900 337,650 2,500
26 38,400 376,050 2,500
27 41,400 417,450 3,000
28 44,400 461,850 3,000
29 47,400 509,250 3,000
30 50,400 559,650 3,000
31 53,400 613,050 3,000
32 56,900 669,950 3,500
33 60,400 730,350 3,500
34 63,900 794,250 3,500
35 67,400 861,650 3,500
36 70,900 932,550 3,500
37 74,900 1,007,450 4,000
38 78,900 1,086,350 4,000
39 82,900 1,169,250 4,000
40 87,000 1,256,150 4,000
41 90,900 1,347,050 4,000
42 95,400 1,442,450 4,500
43 99,900 1,542,350 4,500
44 104,400 1,646,750 4,500
45 108,900 1,755,650 4,500
46 113,400 1,869,050 4,500
47 118,400 1,987,450 5,000
48 123,400 2,110,850 5,000
49 128,400 2,239,250 5,000
50 133,400 2,372,650 5,000

As you can see, the amount of XP you need per level steadily increases. By the time you’ve reached level 50, you would have acquired a little over 2.3 million XP. This certainly seems like a lot, but as you play on harder difficulties, you’ll be rewarded with more XP (along with more Requisitions and Medals).

Refer back to this Helldivers 2 level XP table as you progress through the game. It will help you work out how much you need to go to hit the max but also gives a good indication of what you need to gain access to the full suite of Stratagems. Drop into our Helldivers 2 page for more valuable information.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola