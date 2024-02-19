Level XP requirements - Helldivers 2 A table containing all levels and the XP requirements to level up in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 has its own leveling system whereby players can earn XP, increase levels, and gain access to new weaponry and ordnance. While the last reward is available at level 20, there are more levels to progress through before reaching the cap. Below is a table containing all levels in Helldivers 2 and the XP required to level up.

Level XP requirements

There are 50 levels in Helldivers 2. The amount of XP you need to move to a new level steadily increases, but once you reach Level 20 you’ll have all the Stratagems available to use. The purpose of the other 30 levels is simply bragging rights and potentially additional Stratagems should Arrowhead Game Studios decide to add more.

Helldivers 2 Level XP requirements Level XP Required XP Total XP Growth 1 0 0 0 2 100 100 100 3 350 450 250 4 850 1,300 500 5 1,600 2,900 750 6 2,600 5,500 1,000 7 3,600 9,100 1,000 8 4,600 13,700 1,000 9 5,850 19,550 1,250 10 7,100 26,650 1,250 11 8,400 35,050 1,300 12 9,900 44,950 1,500 13 11,400 56,350 1,500 14 12,900 69,250 1,500 15 14,400 83,650 1,500 16 15,900 99,550 1,500 17 17,900 117,450 2,000 18 19,900 137,350 2,000 19 21,900 159,250 2,000 20 23,900 183,150 2,000 21 25,900 209,050 2,000 22 28,400 237,450 2,500 23 30,900 268,350 2,500 24 33,400 301,750 2,500 25 35,900 337,650 2,500 26 38,400 376,050 2,500 27 41,400 417,450 3,000 28 44,400 461,850 3,000 29 47,400 509,250 3,000 30 50,400 559,650 3,000 31 53,400 613,050 3,000 32 56,900 669,950 3,500 33 60,400 730,350 3,500 34 63,900 794,250 3,500 35 67,400 861,650 3,500 36 70,900 932,550 3,500 37 74,900 1,007,450 4,000 38 78,900 1,086,350 4,000 39 82,900 1,169,250 4,000 40 87,000 1,256,150 4,000 41 90,900 1,347,050 4,000 42 95,400 1,442,450 4,500 43 99,900 1,542,350 4,500 44 104,400 1,646,750 4,500 45 108,900 1,755,650 4,500 46 113,400 1,869,050 4,500 47 118,400 1,987,450 5,000 48 123,400 2,110,850 5,000 49 128,400 2,239,250 5,000 50 133,400 2,372,650 5,000

As you can see, the amount of XP you need per level steadily increases. By the time you’ve reached level 50, you would have acquired a little over 2.3 million XP. This certainly seems like a lot, but as you play on harder difficulties, you’ll be rewarded with more XP (along with more Requisitions and Medals).

Refer back to this Helldivers 2 level XP table as you progress through the game. It will help you work out how much you need to go to hit the max but also gives a good indication of what you need to gain access to the full suite of Stratagems. Drop into our Helldivers 2 page for more valuable information.