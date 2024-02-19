Level XP requirements - Helldivers 2
A table containing all levels and the XP requirements to level up in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 has its own leveling system whereby players can earn XP, increase levels, and gain access to new weaponry and ordnance. While the last reward is available at level 20, there are more levels to progress through before reaching the cap. Below is a table containing all levels in Helldivers 2 and the XP required to level up.
Level XP requirements
There are 50 levels in Helldivers 2. The amount of XP you need to move to a new level steadily increases, but once you reach Level 20 you’ll have all the Stratagems available to use. The purpose of the other 30 levels is simply bragging rights and potentially additional Stratagems should Arrowhead Game Studios decide to add more.
|Helldivers 2 Level XP requirements
|Level
|XP Required
|XP Total
|XP Growth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|100
|100
|100
|3
|350
|450
|250
|4
|850
|1,300
|500
|5
|1,600
|2,900
|750
|6
|2,600
|5,500
|1,000
|7
|3,600
|9,100
|1,000
|8
|4,600
|13,700
|1,000
|9
|5,850
|19,550
|1,250
|10
|7,100
|26,650
|1,250
|11
|8,400
|35,050
|1,300
|12
|9,900
|44,950
|1,500
|13
|11,400
|56,350
|1,500
|14
|12,900
|69,250
|1,500
|15
|14,400
|83,650
|1,500
|16
|15,900
|99,550
|1,500
|17
|17,900
|117,450
|2,000
|18
|19,900
|137,350
|2,000
|19
|21,900
|159,250
|2,000
|20
|23,900
|183,150
|2,000
|21
|25,900
|209,050
|2,000
|22
|28,400
|237,450
|2,500
|23
|30,900
|268,350
|2,500
|24
|33,400
|301,750
|2,500
|25
|35,900
|337,650
|2,500
|26
|38,400
|376,050
|2,500
|27
|41,400
|417,450
|3,000
|28
|44,400
|461,850
|3,000
|29
|47,400
|509,250
|3,000
|30
|50,400
|559,650
|3,000
|31
|53,400
|613,050
|3,000
|32
|56,900
|669,950
|3,500
|33
|60,400
|730,350
|3,500
|34
|63,900
|794,250
|3,500
|35
|67,400
|861,650
|3,500
|36
|70,900
|932,550
|3,500
|37
|74,900
|1,007,450
|4,000
|38
|78,900
|1,086,350
|4,000
|39
|82,900
|1,169,250
|4,000
|40
|87,000
|1,256,150
|4,000
|41
|90,900
|1,347,050
|4,000
|42
|95,400
|1,442,450
|4,500
|43
|99,900
|1,542,350
|4,500
|44
|104,400
|1,646,750
|4,500
|45
|108,900
|1,755,650
|4,500
|46
|113,400
|1,869,050
|4,500
|47
|118,400
|1,987,450
|5,000
|48
|123,400
|2,110,850
|5,000
|49
|128,400
|2,239,250
|5,000
|50
|133,400
|2,372,650
|5,000
As you can see, the amount of XP you need per level steadily increases. By the time you’ve reached level 50, you would have acquired a little over 2.3 million XP. This certainly seems like a lot, but as you play on harder difficulties, you’ll be rewarded with more XP (along with more Requisitions and Medals).
Refer back to this Helldivers 2 level XP table as you progress through the game. It will help you work out how much you need to go to hit the max but also gives a good indication of what you need to gain access to the full suite of Stratagems. Drop into our Helldivers 2 page for more valuable information.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Level XP requirements - Helldivers 2