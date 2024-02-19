Nintendo Direct February 2024 Partner Showcase is happening this week Though no hints were given, this could be where Nintendo announces the Xbox titles coming to the Switch.

The Big N is kicking off the start of the year in style with a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this February. As the name suggests, this presentation will be focused on Nintendo and its partners. While nothing has been revealed yet, this could be where players see which Xbox games are coming to the platform.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.



Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

On February 19, 2024, Nintendo took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce that it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 21, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. This will be a 25-minute presentation that focuses squarely on Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024.

As for what games will be announced during the presentation, there are some clues in the online post. For starters, Nintendo notes it will be from its “publishing and development partners”. This could very well be the time that players finally get to hear which of the four Xbox games are coming to Nintendo Switch. It was just last week that Phil Spencer addressed the elephant in the room that the rumors were true, though he gave no indication of what games were heading to the competitors platforms.

Despite there being no official announcements, rumors have circulated that the four Xbox games coming to Nintendo Switch are Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush. But Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct may confirm this, assuming of course this is the focus of the presentation.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the announcements made during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 21, 2024.