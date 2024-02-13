Tampa Never Sleeps organizer Tong Lee appointed EVO Head of Tournament Operations Tong Lee has been an active force in the FGC streaming and tournament organization scene for years.

Tampa Never Sleeps founder and organizer Tong Lee has just been appointed Head of Tournament Operations for EVO 2024. Tampa Never Sleeps has been adjacent to major fighting game tournaments like EVO and CEO for years, and its founder is a passionate personality in the scene. Now, he’s going to be supplying his talents in official capacity to the largest fighting game tournament on earth.

Tong shared word of his appointment to the EVO Head of Tournament Operations role via his personal Twitter this week. Having spent years working in the FGC in organizational, content creator, and managerial capacities, he seems like a great pick to ensure tournaments run smoothly at this year’s event.

“Honored to announce I have accepted the role as Head of Tournament Operations for EVO 2024,” Tong wrote in his announcement. “Thanks to everyone in the community that has supported me over the years, and to those who mentored and taught me so much along the way. Hoping to make you all proud.”

Tong Lee has been running Tampa Never Sleeps livestreams and events for years and is now the Head of Tournament Operations for EVO 2024.

Source: Tong Lee

Tampa Never Sleeps has been a regular fixture of the fighting game scene through its own events and support of larger-scale tournaments. The group hosts weekly tournaments across a multitude of popular fighting games, but the organization has also lent its talents to the likes of CEO, having streamed the event’s Street Fighter 6 tournament in 2023. For all of that, Tong Lee has been on board and mostly directing TNS events.

With this move up to an official position in EVO as Head of Tournament Operations, the organization of games at EVO 2024 looks like it’s in good hands with Tong. Be sure to check out the full details on EVO 2024 and stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the event.