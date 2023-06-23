CEO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch Fighting game fans are assembling in Florida as CEO 2023 kicks off this weekend. Check out all of the details including where to catch the action here.

This weekend plays host to the events of CEO 2023, taking place in Daytona, Florida. Alex Jebailey and the CEO Gaming crew have assembled a plethora of games and tournaments for players to compete in and many of the best players in the world will be descending to prove their mettle in their favorite fighting games and grab a piece of the prize pools. If you’re looking for the details on where to see it happen, we’ve got it all right here.

CEO 2022 Prize Pools

Tournaments are once again arranged based on player entrants for CEO 2023. The prize pools for most events were categorized by entrants with tournaments under 64 competitors paying out to the top 3 while any game with over 64 competitors pay out to the Top 8. This doesn’t include pot bonuses or further prizing if the tournament goes over 256 entrants, or bonuses supplied by publishers, developers, and sponsors.

Here’s the breakdown of less-than-64 player tournaments:

1st Place – 60%

2nd Place – 25%

3rd Place – 15%

And for 64+ player tournaments:

1st Place – 50%

2nd Place – 20%

3rd Place – 13%

4th Place – 7%

5th Place (tie) – 3%

7th Place (tie) – 2%

CEO 2023 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch

CEO 2023 schedule (All times Eastern)

CEO 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 25, 2023 in Daytona, Florida at the Ocean Center convention center. You can find a graphic with the times for pools, Top 8, and Finals for each game just above, but the tournament games and where to watch them are listed below as well.

Street Fighter 6

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Guilty Gear Strive

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Tekken 7

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

The King of Fighter XV

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

DNF Duel

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

PolarityGG (Pools)

JuicyGameNight (Top 32 & Top 16)

CEOGaming (Finals)

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Capcom vs. SNK 2

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Breakers Revenge

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

Def Jam: Fight for NY

Brackets at Start.gg

Watch at:

And that covers everything you need to know for CEO 2023. Tune in this weekend and see who conquers the pack in your favorite fighting games!