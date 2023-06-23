CEO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
Fighting game fans are assembling in Florida as CEO 2023 kicks off this weekend. Check out all of the details including where to catch the action here.
This weekend plays host to the events of CEO 2023, taking place in Daytona, Florida. Alex Jebailey and the CEO Gaming crew have assembled a plethora of games and tournaments for players to compete in and many of the best players in the world will be descending to prove their mettle in their favorite fighting games and grab a piece of the prize pools. If you’re looking for the details on where to see it happen, we’ve got it all right here.
CEO 2022 Prize Pools
Tournaments are once again arranged based on player entrants for CEO 2023. The prize pools for most events were categorized by entrants with tournaments under 64 competitors paying out to the top 3 while any game with over 64 competitors pay out to the Top 8. This doesn’t include pot bonuses or further prizing if the tournament goes over 256 entrants, or bonuses supplied by publishers, developers, and sponsors.
Here’s the breakdown of less-than-64 player tournaments:
- 1st Place – 60%
- 2nd Place – 25%
- 3rd Place – 15%
And for 64+ player tournaments:
- 1st Place – 50%
- 2nd Place – 20%
- 3rd Place – 13%
- 4th Place – 7%
- 5th Place (tie) – 3%
- 7th Place (tie) – 2%
CEO 2023 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch
CEO 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 25, 2023 in Daytona, Florida at the Ocean Center convention center. You can find a graphic with the times for pools, Top 8, and Finals for each game just above, but the tournament games and where to watch them are listed below as well.
Street Fighter 6
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- TampaNeverSleeps (Pools)
- JuicyGameNight (Pools)
- CEOGaming (Finals)
Guilty Gear Strive
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- FunkyP (Pools & Finals)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- PolarityGG (Pools)
- TampaNeverSleeps (Top 24)
- CEOGaming (Finals)
Tekken 7
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- Tekken (Pools & Finals)
The King of Fighter XV
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- JuicyGameNight (Pools)
- CEOGaming (Finals)
DNF Duel
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- FunkyP (Pools)
- TampaNeverSleeps (Finals)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- PolarityGG (Finals)
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- PolarityGG (Pools)
- JuicyGameNight (Top 32 & Top 16)
- CEOGaming (Finals)
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- JuicyGameNight (Pools & Finals)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- PolarityGG (Pools & Finals)
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- FunkyP (Pools & Finals)
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- JuicyGameNight (Pools)
- TampaNeverSleeps (Finals)
Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- TenO Media (Finals)
Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- TenO Media (Finals)
Capcom vs. SNK 2
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- TenO Media (Finals)
Breakers Revenge
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- PolarityGG (Finals)
Def Jam: Fight for NY
Brackets at Start.gg
Watch at:
- JuicyGameNight (Finals)
And that covers everything you need to know for CEO 2023. Tune in this weekend and see who conquers the pack in your favorite fighting games!
TJ Denzer posted a new article, CEO 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch