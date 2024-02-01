Supermassive Games co-founders leave studio after 15 years Pete and Joe Samuels saw Supermassive Games take on a meteoric rise with Until Dawn, but they will be bowing out ahead of its PC and PS5 upgrade.

The founders of Supermassive Games are leaving the studio after 15 years of running it. The studio is arguably in a fantastic place these days, known as one of the best developers of choice-driven narrative horror games around since Until Dawn launched in 2015. Even with that iconic classic set to get a major upgrade for PS5 and PC release, Pete and Joe Samuels are stepping aside to begin “cheering from the sidelines.”

Supermassive Games shared the details of Pete and Joe Samuels’ exits from the studio in a recent post on its LinkedIn page, as first reported by GameRant. According to a post Pete made, one of the main factors in the decision was health concerns:

After over 15 years as CEO of Supermasssive Games, I have taken the very difficult decision to step down from my role and leave the business. My decision is entirely on health grounds and hasn’t been taken lightly. I am, and will always be, proud of what Joe Samuels and I founded all those years ago and am filled with admiration for the Supermassive Team and the amazing things that they have achieved.

Pete Samuels' expressed that his exit from the Supermassive Games was due to health reasons, but fellow co-founder Joe is also exiting with him as Robert Henrysson of Nordisk Games takes charge.

The post goes on to share that Robert Henrysson of Nordisk Games will be head of the new leadership team that is directing Supermassive Games. It was back in 2022 that Nordisk Games acquired Supermassive, following closely after its launch of The Quarry, which was Supermassive’s successful spin on a summer camp slasher flick story. With Henrysson at the helm of the studio, Supermassive is set to move forward with an upgraded PC and PS5 release of Until Dawn later in 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Supermassive moves along without Pete and Joe Samuels at the helm, but Shacknews wishes them the best in their future endeavors. For the latest news on Supermassive Games and its games, stay tuned here at Shacknews.