The Quarry developer Supermassive Games acquired by Nordisk Games Supermassive Games will join Nordisk alongside the likes of MercurySteam, Avalanche Studios and more.

Another major acquisition has taken place in the video game industry in a year full of them. Supermassive Games is the studio in question this time, developers of horror game hits such as Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and, most recently, The Quarry. Supermassive is being acquired by Nordisk Games and will join the parent company’s growing group of studios for the foreseeable future.

Nordisk Games and Supermassive Games announced the acquisition on July 12, 2022, as shared in a blog post on the Supermassive Games website. Nordisk Games had already taken a major investment in Supermassive back in 2021, purchasing a 30.7 percent stake in the studio last year. This year, Nordisk completed its investment, acquiring 100 percent ownership of Supermassive Games. Supermassive Games will join Nordisk’s growing stable of developers, which now currently includes MercurySteam (Metroid Dread), Avalanche Studios Group (Just Cause/Rage 2/Contraband), Star Stable Entertainment, Flashbulb Games, and Nitro Games.

Supermassive Games' growing catalogue of horror games includes 2015's Until Dawn and, most recently, The Quarry. [Image via Supermassive Games]

Supermassive Games is a major pickup for Nordisk. The studio has been one of the premiere developers in the horror video game scene since the launch of the highly successful Until Dawn in 2015. Supermassive has found further praise in 2022 with the recent release of The Quarry offering the studio’s take on a camp slasher flick-style horror game.

Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels shared a positive outlook on his studio’s future with Nordisk Games:

It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future. During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support. Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next. ~ Pete Samuels

With Supermassive joining Nordisk Games, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the developer. Stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.