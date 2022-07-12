Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Quarry developer Supermassive Games acquired by Nordisk Games

Supermassive Games will join Nordisk alongside the likes of MercurySteam, Avalanche Studios and more.
TJ Denzer
Image via Supermassive Games
4

Another major acquisition has taken place in the video game industry in a year full of them. Supermassive Games is the studio in question this time, developers of horror game hits such as Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and, most recently, The Quarry. Supermassive is being acquired by Nordisk Games and will join the parent company’s growing group of studios for the foreseeable future.

Nordisk Games and Supermassive Games announced the acquisition on July 12, 2022, as shared in a blog post on the Supermassive Games website. Nordisk Games had already taken a major investment in Supermassive back in 2021, purchasing a 30.7 percent stake in the studio last year. This year, Nordisk completed its investment, acquiring 100 percent ownership of Supermassive Games. Supermassive Games will join Nordisk’s growing stable of developers, which now currently includes MercurySteam (Metroid Dread), Avalanche Studios Group (Just Cause/Rage 2/Contraband), Star Stable Entertainment, Flashbulb Games, and Nitro Games.

Supermassive Games' growing catalogue of horror games includes 2015's Until Dawn and, most recently, The Quarry. [Image via Supermassive Games]

Supermassive Games is a major pickup for Nordisk. The studio has been one of the premiere developers in the horror video game scene since the launch of the highly successful Until Dawn in 2015. Supermassive has found further praise in 2022 with the recent release of The Quarry offering the studio’s take on a camp slasher flick-style horror game.

Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels shared a positive outlook on his studio’s future with Nordisk Games:

With Supermassive joining Nordisk Games, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the developer. Stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

    July 12, 2022 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Quarry developer Supermassive Games acquired by Nordisk Games

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 12, 2022 12:38 PM

      Wow that’s kind of crazy. I always assumed they’d eventually go back to being tight with Sony, so this is really unexpected. (I hadn’t heard about Nordisk’s earlier investment).

      I always felt Supermassive was pushing towards taking over the branching adventure genre from Quantic Dream and now neither of them are under the Sony umbrella, where they were both heavily supported to do big budget iterations specifically on that type of game. If anything says “new leadership at Sony”, it’s something like this.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 12, 2022 1:07 PM

      I wonder the quarry did sales wise

