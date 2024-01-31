Breeding calculators & combos - Palworld
Breeding is one of the most complex mechanics in Palworld. While knowing how to breed Pals together is simple, there is a whole lot of mathematics that goes into fully fledged breeding programs. There are several excellent resources out there to help you figure out what to breed and how, but we’ve got a couple of our favorites for you below.
Breeding Calculators & Combos
Palworld lets you breed together any two Pals in order to create a new Pal. While you can breed two of the same together to get another exactly the same as the first, you can also breed two completely different Pals together to get a third, completely different Pal. Here are two resources you should use when trying to breed Pals:
- Palworld Breeding Combos & Calculator by Fluffydiluc
- All Breeding Combos Google Sheet by blahable (File > Make A Copy)
The first calculator is by Reddit user Fluffydiluc. Their calculator lets you put in the Pal you want to end up with and tells you a list of every single Pal that breeds together to yield the result. The other option is to state what is Parent 1 and then it spits out a list of all available offspring it can generate.
The second link is a comprehensive Google Sheet by Reddit user blahable. Make sure you click File and then Make A Copy so you can tinker with the tables. This document includes all combinations, a calculator, unique combos, as well as in-depth information on attributes.
This user has an exhaustive explanation for how the breeding system in Palworld works, so definitely give that a read. However, here’s the short of it: Every Pal in the game has a specific number and when you breed two Pals together the game adds those numbers together and then divides that in half. The number you’re left with is the Pal you will get.
There are also several unique Pals that can only be bred using one or two specific combinations. What this means is that if you don’t want to find and tame them in the wild, you will need to either get the same parents or get the other two different types of Pals in order to make them.
For example, the Orserk can only be bred by using two Orserks or by breeding together a Grizzbolt and Relaxaurus. No other combinations exist. Here’s blahable’s table that shows these unique Pal combos.
|Unique Pal breeding combos
|Parent 1
|Parent 2
|Result
|Relaxaurus
|Sparkit
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Incineram
|Maraith
|Incineram Noct
|Mau
|Pengullet
|Mau Cryst
|Vanwyrm
|Foxcicle
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Eikthyrdeer
|Hangyu
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Elphidran
|Surfent
|Elphidran Aqua
|Pyrin
|Katress
|Pyrin Noct
|Mammorest
|Wumpo
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mossanda
|Grizzbolt
|Mossanda Lux
|Dinossom
|Rayhound
|Dinossom Lux
|Jolthog
|Pengullet
|Jolthog Cryst
|Frostallion
|Helzephyr
|Frostallion Noct
|Kingpaca
|Reindrix
|Kingpaca Cryst
|Lyleen
|Menasting
|Lyleen Noct
|Leezpunk
|Flambelle
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Blazehowl
|Felbat
|Blazehowl Noct
|Robinquill
|Fuddler
|Robinquill Terra
|Broncherry
|Fuack
|Broncherry Aqua
|Surfent
|Dumud
|Surfent Terra
|Gobfin
|Rooby
|Gobfin Ignus
|Suzaku
|Jormuntide
|Suzaku Aqua
|Reptyro
|Foxcicle
|Reptyro Cryst
|Hangyu
|Swee
|Hangyu Cryst
|Mossanda
|Petallia
|Lyleen
|Vanwyrm
|Anubis
|Faleris
|Mossanda
|Rayhound
|Grizzbolt
|Grizzbolt
|Relaxaurus
|Orserk
|Kitsun
|Astegon
|Shadowbeak
While the basics of breeding Pals are simple, as you can see, there is a lot of complexity that comes with acquiring all of the Pals through breeding. Use the above breeding calculators and combo tables so you know what you’re going to wind up with when your two Pals dive into the hay. Swing by our Palworld Strategy Guide for more insights and tips.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Breeding calculators & combos - Palworld