Breeding calculators & combos - Palworld The best breeding calculators and all the different combination of Pals and their offspring in Palworld.

Breeding is one of the most complex mechanics in Palworld. While knowing how to breed Pals together is simple, there is a whole lot of mathematics that goes into fully fledged breeding programs. There are several excellent resources out there to help you figure out what to breed and how, but we’ve got a couple of our favorites for you below.

Breeding Calculators & Combos

While you can breed together two of the same Pals to get another one, there are more complex breeding combinations to get differnt Pals!

Palworld lets you breed together any two Pals in order to create a new Pal. While you can breed two of the same together to get another exactly the same as the first, you can also breed two completely different Pals together to get a third, completely different Pal. Here are two resources you should use when trying to breed Pals:

The first calculator is by Reddit user Fluffydiluc. Their calculator lets you put in the Pal you want to end up with and tells you a list of every single Pal that breeds together to yield the result. The other option is to state what is Parent 1 and then it spits out a list of all available offspring it can generate.

The second link is a comprehensive Google Sheet by Reddit user blahable. Make sure you click File and then Make A Copy so you can tinker with the tables. This document includes all combinations, a calculator, unique combos, as well as in-depth information on attributes.

This user has an exhaustive explanation for how the breeding system in Palworld works, so definitely give that a read. However, here’s the short of it: Every Pal in the game has a specific number and when you breed two Pals together the game adds those numbers together and then divides that in half. The number you’re left with is the Pal you will get.

There are also several unique Pals that can only be bred using one or two specific combinations. What this means is that if you don’t want to find and tame them in the wild, you will need to either get the same parents or get the other two different types of Pals in order to make them.

For example, the Orserk can only be bred by using two Orserks or by breeding together a Grizzbolt and Relaxaurus. No other combinations exist. Here’s blahable’s table that shows these unique Pal combos.

Unique Pal breeding combos Parent 1 Parent 2 Result Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux Incineram Maraith Incineram Noct Mau Pengullet Mau Cryst Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Eikthyrdeer Terra Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua Pyrin Katress Pyrin Noct Mammorest Wumpo Mammorest Cryst Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux Dinossom Rayhound Dinossom Lux Jolthog Pengullet Jolthog Cryst Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct Kingpaca Reindrix Kingpaca Cryst Lyleen Menasting Lyleen Noct Leezpunk Flambelle Leezpunk Ignis Blazehowl Felbat Blazehowl Noct Robinquill Fuddler Robinquill Terra Broncherry Fuack Broncherry Aqua Surfent Dumud Surfent Terra Gobfin Rooby Gobfin Ignus Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Reptyro Foxcicle Reptyro Cryst Hangyu Swee Hangyu Cryst Mossanda Petallia Lyleen Vanwyrm Anubis Faleris Mossanda Rayhound Grizzbolt Grizzbolt Relaxaurus Orserk Kitsun Astegon Shadowbeak

While the basics of breeding Pals are simple, as you can see, there is a lot of complexity that comes with acquiring all of the Pals through breeding. Use the above breeding calculators and combo tables so you know what you’re going to wind up with when your two Pals dive into the hay. Swing by our Palworld Strategy Guide for more insights and tips.