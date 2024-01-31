All Technology tree unlocks - Palworld
All 50 levels of the Technology tree and every single unlock at each level, including Ancient Technology, in Palworld.
Advancing through the Technology tree in Palworld is all part of the fun of improving your base and character. While most of a level’s gear will be revealed, there are some that remain a mystery until you’ve found the right Pal. This can be frustrating for those who want to know what’s available. Below you’ll find a table with every single Technology level and all of the items that can be unlocked once you reach it.
All Technology tree unlocks
There are currently 50 different levels in the Technology tree with each level having at least four different things for you to build. Sometimes, a few of these will remain grayed out until you find the correct Pal. Use this table, with information courtesy of Reddit user Werewolf333, to see what those hidden items are and get an idea of what Pals you need to capture or breed in order to unlock them.
|Technology Tree Unlocks
|1
|Primitive Workbench
|Stone Axe
|Stone Pickaxe
|Hand-held Torch
|Wooden Club
|2
|Palbox
|Pal Sphere
|Campfire
|Wooden Chest
|Repair Bench
|Wooden Structure Set
|3
|Old Bow
|Arrow
|Shoddy Bed
|Straw Pal Bed
|Repair Kit
|Cloth
|4
|Common Shield
|Stone Spear
|Cloth Outfit
|Feed Box
|Alarm Bell
|Hanging Trap
|5
|Berry Plantation
|Ranch
|Normal Parachute
|Fire Bow
|Fire Arrow
|Wooden Living Room Furniture Set
|6
|Pal Gear Workbench
|Statue of Power
|Mounted Torch
|Rushoar Saddle
|Foxpark's Harness
|Wooden Tavern Furniture Set
|7
|Logging Site
|Stone Pit
|Sign
|Bat
|Melpaca Saddle
|Celaray's Gloves
|8
|Crusher
|Poison Bow
|Poison Arrow
|Jolthog's Gloves
|Daedream's Necklace
|Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set
|9
|Tropical Outfit
|Tundra Outfit
|Hot Spring
|Sandbag
|Direhowl's Saddled Harness
|Killamari's Gloves
|10
|Three Shot Bow
|Primitive Furnace
|Feathered Hair Band
|Bear Trap (Small)
|Nail
|Surfent Saddle
|11
|Metal Axe
|Metal Pickaxe
|High Quality Workbench
|Wooden Gate
|Lifmunk's Submachine Gun
|Jolthog Cryst's Gloves
|12
|Pelt Armor
|Meat Cleaver
|Medieval Medicine Workbench
|Tanzee's Assault Rifle
|Eikthyrdeer Saddle
|Houseplant Set
|13
|Crossbow
|Metal Spear
|Training Dummy
|Cooler Box
|Grintale Saddle
|Chillet Saddle
|14
|Mega Sphere
|Sphere Workbench
|Wall Torch
|Sweepa Saddle
|Univolt Saddle
|Antique Storage Set
|15
|Fire Arrow Crossbow
|Wheat Plantation
|Mill
|Monitoring Stand
|Viewing Cage
|Nitewing Saddle
|16
|Mega Shield
|Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
|Metal Chest
|Wooden Defensive Wall
|Arsox Saddle
|Wall-mounted Houseplant Set
|17
|Poison Arrow Crossbow
|Cooking Pot
|Heater
|Pengullet's Rocket Launcher
|Flopie's Necklace
|Fireplace Set
|18
|Mega Glider
|Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
|Stone Structure Set
|Cooler
|Tocotoco's Gloves
|Carpet Set
|19
|Breeding Farm
|Cement
|Large Toolbox
|Dinossom Saddle
|Digtoise's Headband
|Antique Chair Set
|20
|Giga Sphere
|Weapon Workbench
|Flame Cauldron
|Broncherry Saddle
|Hangyu's Gloves
|Antique Storage Cabinet Set
|21
|Musket
|Gunpowder
|Coarse Ammo
|Vanwyrm Saddle
|Elphidran Saddle
|Antique Desk Set
|22
|Stun Baton
|Bear Trap (Large)
|Kingpaca Saddle
|Dazzi's Necklace
|Antique Couch Set
|23
|Metal Armor
|Metal Helm
|Water Foundation
|Maraith Saddle
|Galeclaw's Gloves
|Antique Bath Set
|24
|Fluffy Pal Bed
|Flower Bed
|Aquadon Terra Saddle
|Mossanda's Grenade Launcher
|Azurobe Saddle
|Antique Mirror Set
|25
|Makeshift Handgun
|Heat Resistant Metal Armor
|Silo
|Mossanda Lux's Grenade Launcher
|Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle
|Piano Furniture Set
|26
|Power Generator
|Lamp
|Mounted Crossbow
|Fenglope Saddle
|Rayhound Saddle
|Metal Shelf Set
|27
|Hyper Sphere
|Sphere Assembly Line
|Cold Resistant Metal Armor
|Ceiling Lamp
|Water Broncherry Saddle
|Bathroom Set
|28
|Giga Shield
|Production Assembly Line
|Stump and Axe
|Water Elphidran Saddle
|Mammorest Saddle
|Antique High Quality Furniture Set
|29
|Handgun
|Handgun Ammo
|Defensive Wall
|Dinossom Lux Saddle
|Reindrix Saddle
|30
|Mine
|Fine Bed
|Metal Structure Set
|Pickaxe and Helmet
|Kitsun Saddle
|Pyrin Saddle
|31
|High Quality Hot Spring
|Frag Grenade
|Stone Gate
|Reptyro Saddle
|Hangyu Cryst's Glove
|Clock Set
|32
|Production Assembly Line 2
|Shock Grenade
|Tomato Plantation
|Witch Cauldron
|Blazehowl Saddle
|Storage Container Set
|33
|Polymer
|Electric Mine
|Snowman
|Helzephyr Saddle
|Dark Pyrin Saddle
|Metal Chair and Desk Set
|34
|Improved Furnace
|Refined Metal Axe
|Refined Metal Pickaxe
|Refined Metal Spear
|Beakon Saddle
|Antique Lamp Set
|35
|Ultra Sphere
|Sphee Assembly Line 2
|Circuit Board
|Carbon Fibre
|Dark Kingferno Saddle
|Ironwood Table Set
|36
|Single-shot Rifle
|Rifle Ammo
|High Quality Cloth
|Large Pal Bed
|Quivern Saddle
|Outdoor Furniture Set
|37
|Refined Metal Armor
|Refined Metal Helm
|Ice Grenade
|Ragnahawk Saddle
|Ice Reptyro Saddle
|Metal Barrel Set
|38
|Refrigerator
|Lettuce Plantation
|Ice Mine
|Blazamut Saddle
|Faleris Saddle
|39
|Double-barreled Shotgun
|Shotgun Shells
|Refined Metal Chest
|Jormuntide Saddle
|Leather Chair Set
|40
|Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|Giga Glider
|Mounted Machine Gun
|Suzaku Saddle
|Grizzbolt's Minigun
|Street Lamp Set
|41
|Incendiary Grenade
|Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|Electric Kitchen
|Electric Heater
|Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle
|Amusement Furniture Set
|42
|Pump-action Shotgun
|Production Assembling Line 2
|Electric Cooler
|Iron Gate
|Ice Kingpaca Saddle
|Emergency Exit Sign Set
|43
|Hyper Shield
|Electric Medicine Workbench
|Metal Defensive Wall
|Water Suzaku Saddle
|Jormuntide Ignis Saddle
|44
|Legendary Sphere
|Electric Furnace
|Sword
|Relaxaurus's Missle Launcher
|Wumpo Saddle
|45
|Assault Rifle
|Assault Rifle Ammo
|Wumpo Botan Saddle
|Mammorest Cryst
|Traffic Control Set
|46
|Pal Metal Armor
|Pal Metal Helm
|Large Mounted Lamp
|Relaxaurus Lux's Missile Launcher
|Road Sign Set
|47
|Weapon Assembly Line 2
|Large Ceiling Lamp
|Astegon Saddle
|Shadowbreak Saddle
|48
|Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|Electric Pylon
|Frostallion Saddle
|Frostallion Noct Saddle
|Barricade Set
|49
|Rocket Launcher
|Rocket Ammo
|Paladius Saddle
|Necromus Saddle
|50
|Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|Mounted Missile Launcher
|Jetragon's Missile Launcher
The following are all the Ancient Technology unlocks and the levels at which you can acquire them. Remember, you will need to get Ancient Technology Points to unlock these items.
- Level 10: Small Feed Bag
- Level 12: Grappling Gun
- Level 14: Pall Essence Condenser
- Level 17: Mega Grappling Gun
- Level 20: Average Feed Bag
- Level 22: Hip Lantern
- Level 26: Large Feed Bag
- Level 29: Single-shot Sphere Launcher
- Level 32: Giga Grappling Gun
- Level 35: Huge Feed Bag
- Level 38: Scatter Sphere Launcher
- Level 40: Lily’s Spear
- Level 42: Decal Gun Set
- Level 45: Giant Feed Bag
- Level 47: Hyper Grappling Gun
- Level 50: Homing Sphere Launcher
With 50 levels in the Technology tree, there is plenty to unlock and eventually build and craft. Be sure to check back with us as more levels are added, things are mixed around, or more unlocks find their way in. Take a look at our Palworld Strategy Guide for a heap of other useful guides to help you.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, All Technology tree unlocks - Palworld