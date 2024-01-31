New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Technology tree unlocks - Palworld

All 50 levels of the Technology tree and every single unlock at each level, including Ancient Technology, in Palworld.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Pocketpair
1

Advancing through the Technology tree in Palworld is all part of the fun of improving your base and character. While most of a level’s gear will be revealed, there are some that remain a mystery until you’ve found the right Pal. This can be frustrating for those who want to know what’s available. Below you’ll find a table with every single Technology level and all of the items that can be unlocked once you reach it.

All Technology tree unlocks

There are currently 50 different levels in the Technology tree with each level having at least four different things for you to build. Sometimes, a few of these will remain grayed out until you find the correct Pal. Use this table, with information courtesy of Reddit user Werewolf333, to see what those hidden items are and get an idea of what Pals you need to capture or breed in order to unlock them.

Technology Tree Unlocks
1 Primitive Workbench Stone Axe Stone Pickaxe Hand-held Torch Wooden Club
2 Palbox Pal Sphere Campfire Wooden Chest Repair Bench Wooden Structure Set
3 Old Bow Arrow Shoddy Bed Straw Pal Bed Repair Kit Cloth
4 Common Shield Stone Spear Cloth Outfit Feed Box Alarm Bell Hanging Trap
5 Berry Plantation Ranch Normal Parachute Fire Bow Fire Arrow Wooden Living Room Furniture Set
6 Pal Gear Workbench Statue of Power Mounted Torch Rushoar Saddle Foxpark's Harness Wooden Tavern Furniture Set
7 Logging Site Stone Pit Sign Bat Melpaca Saddle Celaray's Gloves
8 Crusher Poison Bow Poison Arrow Jolthog's Gloves Daedream's Necklace Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set
9 Tropical Outfit Tundra Outfit Hot Spring Sandbag Direhowl's Saddled Harness Killamari's Gloves
10 Three Shot Bow Primitive Furnace Feathered Hair Band Bear Trap (Small) Nail Surfent Saddle
11 Metal Axe Metal Pickaxe High Quality Workbench Wooden Gate Lifmunk's Submachine Gun Jolthog Cryst's Gloves
12 Pelt Armor Meat Cleaver Medieval Medicine Workbench Tanzee's Assault Rifle Eikthyrdeer Saddle Houseplant Set
13 Crossbow Metal Spear Training Dummy Cooler Box Grintale Saddle Chillet Saddle
14 Mega Sphere Sphere Workbench Wall Torch Sweepa Saddle Univolt Saddle Antique Storage Set
15 Fire Arrow Crossbow Wheat Plantation Mill Monitoring Stand Viewing Cage Nitewing Saddle
16 Mega Shield Heat Resistant Pelt Armor Metal Chest Wooden Defensive Wall Arsox Saddle Wall-mounted Houseplant Set
17 Poison Arrow Crossbow Cooking Pot Heater Pengullet's Rocket Launcher Flopie's Necklace Fireplace Set
18 Mega Glider Cold Resistant Pelt Armor Stone Structure Set Cooler Tocotoco's Gloves Carpet Set
19 Breeding Farm Cement Large Toolbox Dinossom Saddle Digtoise's Headband Antique Chair Set
20 Giga Sphere Weapon Workbench Flame Cauldron Broncherry Saddle Hangyu's Gloves Antique Storage Cabinet Set
21 Musket Gunpowder Coarse Ammo Vanwyrm Saddle Elphidran Saddle Antique Desk Set
22 Stun Baton Bear Trap (Large) Kingpaca Saddle Dazzi's Necklace Antique Couch Set
23 Metal Armor Metal Helm Water Foundation Maraith Saddle Galeclaw's Gloves Antique Bath Set
24 Fluffy Pal Bed Flower Bed Aquadon Terra Saddle Mossanda's Grenade Launcher Azurobe Saddle Antique Mirror Set
25 Makeshift Handgun Heat Resistant Metal Armor Silo Mossanda Lux's Grenade Launcher Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle Piano Furniture Set
26 Power Generator Lamp Mounted Crossbow Fenglope Saddle Rayhound Saddle Metal Shelf Set
27 Hyper Sphere Sphere Assembly Line Cold Resistant Metal Armor Ceiling Lamp Water Broncherry Saddle Bathroom Set
28 Giga Shield Production Assembly Line Stump and Axe Water Elphidran Saddle Mammorest Saddle Antique High Quality Furniture Set
29 Handgun Handgun Ammo Defensive Wall Dinossom Lux Saddle Reindrix Saddle
30 Mine Fine Bed Metal Structure Set Pickaxe and Helmet Kitsun Saddle Pyrin Saddle
31 High Quality Hot Spring Frag Grenade Stone Gate Reptyro Saddle Hangyu Cryst's Glove Clock Set
32 Production Assembly Line 2 Shock Grenade Tomato Plantation Witch Cauldron Blazehowl Saddle Storage Container Set
33 Polymer Electric Mine Snowman Helzephyr Saddle Dark Pyrin Saddle Metal Chair and Desk Set
34 Improved Furnace Refined Metal Axe Refined Metal Pickaxe Refined Metal Spear Beakon Saddle Antique Lamp Set
35 Ultra Sphere Sphee Assembly Line 2 Circuit Board Carbon Fibre Dark Kingferno Saddle Ironwood Table Set
36 Single-shot Rifle Rifle Ammo High Quality Cloth Large Pal Bed Quivern Saddle Outdoor Furniture Set
37 Refined Metal Armor Refined Metal Helm Ice Grenade Ragnahawk Saddle Ice Reptyro Saddle Metal Barrel Set
38 Refrigerator Lettuce Plantation Ice Mine Blazamut Saddle Faleris Saddle
39 Double-barreled Shotgun Shotgun Shells Refined Metal Chest Jormuntide Saddle Leather Chair Set
40 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Giga Glider Mounted Machine Gun Suzaku Saddle Grizzbolt's Minigun Street Lamp Set
41 Incendiary Grenade Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Electric Kitchen Electric Heater Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle Amusement Furniture Set
42 Pump-action Shotgun Production Assembling Line 2 Electric Cooler Iron Gate Ice Kingpaca Saddle Emergency Exit Sign Set
43 Hyper Shield Electric Medicine Workbench Metal Defensive Wall Water Suzaku Saddle Jormuntide Ignis Saddle
44 Legendary Sphere Electric Furnace Sword Relaxaurus's Missle Launcher Wumpo Saddle
45 Assault Rifle Assault Rifle Ammo Wumpo Botan Saddle Mammorest Cryst Traffic Control Set
46 Pal Metal Armor Pal Metal Helm Large Mounted Lamp Relaxaurus Lux's Missile Launcher Road Sign Set
47 Weapon Assembly Line 2 Large Ceiling Lamp Astegon Saddle Shadowbreak Saddle
48 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor Electric Pylon Frostallion Saddle Frostallion Noct Saddle Barricade Set
49 Rocket Launcher Rocket Ammo Paladius Saddle Necromus Saddle
50 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Mounted Missile Launcher Jetragon's Missile Launcher

The following are all the Ancient Technology unlocks and the levels at which you can acquire them. Remember, you will need to get Ancient Technology Points to unlock these items.

  • Level 10: Small Feed Bag
  • Level 12: Grappling Gun
  • Level 14: Pall Essence Condenser
  • Level 17: Mega Grappling Gun
  • Level 20: Average Feed Bag
  • Level 22: Hip Lantern
  • Level 26: Large Feed Bag
  • Level 29: Single-shot Sphere Launcher
  • Level 32: Giga Grappling Gun
  • Level 35: Huge Feed Bag
  • Level 38: Scatter Sphere Launcher
  • Level 40: Lily’s Spear
  • Level 42: Decal Gun Set
  • Level 45: Giant Feed Bag
  • Level 47: Hyper Grappling Gun
  • Level 50: Homing Sphere Launcher

With 50 levels in the Technology tree, there is plenty to unlock and eventually build and craft. Be sure to check back with us as more levels are added, things are mixed around, or more unlocks find their way in. Take a look at our Palworld Strategy Guide for a heap of other useful guides to help you.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola