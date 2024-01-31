All Technology tree unlocks - Palworld All 50 levels of the Technology tree and every single unlock at each level, including Ancient Technology, in Palworld.

Advancing through the Technology tree in Palworld is all part of the fun of improving your base and character. While most of a level’s gear will be revealed, there are some that remain a mystery until you’ve found the right Pal. This can be frustrating for those who want to know what’s available. Below you’ll find a table with every single Technology level and all of the items that can be unlocked once you reach it.

All Technology tree unlocks

There are currently 50 different levels in the Technology tree with each level having at least four different things for you to build. Sometimes, a few of these will remain grayed out until you find the correct Pal. Use this table, with information courtesy of Reddit user Werewolf333, to see what those hidden items are and get an idea of what Pals you need to capture or breed in order to unlock them.

Technology Tree Unlocks 1 Primitive Workbench Stone Axe Stone Pickaxe Hand-held Torch Wooden Club 2 Palbox Pal Sphere Campfire Wooden Chest Repair Bench Wooden Structure Set 3 Old Bow Arrow Shoddy Bed Straw Pal Bed Repair Kit Cloth 4 Common Shield Stone Spear Cloth Outfit Feed Box Alarm Bell Hanging Trap 5 Berry Plantation Ranch Normal Parachute Fire Bow Fire Arrow Wooden Living Room Furniture Set 6 Pal Gear Workbench Statue of Power Mounted Torch Rushoar Saddle Foxpark's Harness Wooden Tavern Furniture Set 7 Logging Site Stone Pit Sign Bat Melpaca Saddle Celaray's Gloves 8 Crusher Poison Bow Poison Arrow Jolthog's Gloves Daedream's Necklace Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set 9 Tropical Outfit Tundra Outfit Hot Spring Sandbag Direhowl's Saddled Harness Killamari's Gloves 10 Three Shot Bow Primitive Furnace Feathered Hair Band Bear Trap (Small) Nail Surfent Saddle 11 Metal Axe Metal Pickaxe High Quality Workbench Wooden Gate Lifmunk's Submachine Gun Jolthog Cryst's Gloves 12 Pelt Armor Meat Cleaver Medieval Medicine Workbench Tanzee's Assault Rifle Eikthyrdeer Saddle Houseplant Set 13 Crossbow Metal Spear Training Dummy Cooler Box Grintale Saddle Chillet Saddle 14 Mega Sphere Sphere Workbench Wall Torch Sweepa Saddle Univolt Saddle Antique Storage Set 15 Fire Arrow Crossbow Wheat Plantation Mill Monitoring Stand Viewing Cage Nitewing Saddle 16 Mega Shield Heat Resistant Pelt Armor Metal Chest Wooden Defensive Wall Arsox Saddle Wall-mounted Houseplant Set 17 Poison Arrow Crossbow Cooking Pot Heater Pengullet's Rocket Launcher Flopie's Necklace Fireplace Set 18 Mega Glider Cold Resistant Pelt Armor Stone Structure Set Cooler Tocotoco's Gloves Carpet Set 19 Breeding Farm Cement Large Toolbox Dinossom Saddle Digtoise's Headband Antique Chair Set 20 Giga Sphere Weapon Workbench Flame Cauldron Broncherry Saddle Hangyu's Gloves Antique Storage Cabinet Set 21 Musket Gunpowder Coarse Ammo Vanwyrm Saddle Elphidran Saddle Antique Desk Set 22 Stun Baton Bear Trap (Large) Kingpaca Saddle Dazzi's Necklace Antique Couch Set 23 Metal Armor Metal Helm Water Foundation Maraith Saddle Galeclaw's Gloves Antique Bath Set 24 Fluffy Pal Bed Flower Bed Aquadon Terra Saddle Mossanda's Grenade Launcher Azurobe Saddle Antique Mirror Set 25 Makeshift Handgun Heat Resistant Metal Armor Silo Mossanda Lux's Grenade Launcher Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle Piano Furniture Set 26 Power Generator Lamp Mounted Crossbow Fenglope Saddle Rayhound Saddle Metal Shelf Set 27 Hyper Sphere Sphere Assembly Line Cold Resistant Metal Armor Ceiling Lamp Water Broncherry Saddle Bathroom Set 28 Giga Shield Production Assembly Line Stump and Axe Water Elphidran Saddle Mammorest Saddle Antique High Quality Furniture Set 29 Handgun Handgun Ammo Defensive Wall Dinossom Lux Saddle Reindrix Saddle 30 Mine Fine Bed Metal Structure Set Pickaxe and Helmet Kitsun Saddle Pyrin Saddle 31 High Quality Hot Spring Frag Grenade Stone Gate Reptyro Saddle Hangyu Cryst's Glove Clock Set 32 Production Assembly Line 2 Shock Grenade Tomato Plantation Witch Cauldron Blazehowl Saddle Storage Container Set 33 Polymer Electric Mine Snowman Helzephyr Saddle Dark Pyrin Saddle Metal Chair and Desk Set 34 Improved Furnace Refined Metal Axe Refined Metal Pickaxe Refined Metal Spear Beakon Saddle Antique Lamp Set 35 Ultra Sphere Sphee Assembly Line 2 Circuit Board Carbon Fibre Dark Kingferno Saddle Ironwood Table Set 36 Single-shot Rifle Rifle Ammo High Quality Cloth Large Pal Bed Quivern Saddle Outdoor Furniture Set 37 Refined Metal Armor Refined Metal Helm Ice Grenade Ragnahawk Saddle Ice Reptyro Saddle Metal Barrel Set 38 Refrigerator Lettuce Plantation Ice Mine Blazamut Saddle Faleris Saddle 39 Double-barreled Shotgun Shotgun Shells Refined Metal Chest Jormuntide Saddle Leather Chair Set 40 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Giga Glider Mounted Machine Gun Suzaku Saddle Grizzbolt's Minigun Street Lamp Set 41 Incendiary Grenade Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Electric Kitchen Electric Heater Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle Amusement Furniture Set 42 Pump-action Shotgun Production Assembling Line 2 Electric Cooler Iron Gate Ice Kingpaca Saddle Emergency Exit Sign Set 43 Hyper Shield Electric Medicine Workbench Metal Defensive Wall Water Suzaku Saddle Jormuntide Ignis Saddle 44 Legendary Sphere Electric Furnace Sword Relaxaurus's Missle Launcher Wumpo Saddle 45 Assault Rifle Assault Rifle Ammo Wumpo Botan Saddle Mammorest Cryst Traffic Control Set 46 Pal Metal Armor Pal Metal Helm Large Mounted Lamp Relaxaurus Lux's Missile Launcher Road Sign Set 47 Weapon Assembly Line 2 Large Ceiling Lamp Astegon Saddle Shadowbreak Saddle 48 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor Electric Pylon Frostallion Saddle Frostallion Noct Saddle Barricade Set 49 Rocket Launcher Rocket Ammo Paladius Saddle Necromus Saddle 50 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Mounted Missile Launcher Jetragon's Missile Launcher

The following are all the Ancient Technology unlocks and the levels at which you can acquire them. Remember, you will need to get Ancient Technology Points to unlock these items.

Level 10: Small Feed Bag

Level 12: Grappling Gun

Level 14: Pall Essence Condenser

Level 17: Mega Grappling Gun

Level 20: Average Feed Bag

Level 22: Hip Lantern

Level 26: Large Feed Bag

Level 29: Single-shot Sphere Launcher

Level 32: Giga Grappling Gun

Level 35: Huge Feed Bag

Level 38: Scatter Sphere Launcher

Level 40: Lily’s Spear

Level 42: Decal Gun Set

Level 45: Giant Feed Bag

Level 47: Hyper Grappling Gun

Level 50: Homing Sphere Launcher

With 50 levels in the Technology tree, there is plenty to unlock and eventually build and craft.