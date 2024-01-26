Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 117

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

We're discussing Netflix's latest earnings and the 2024 Oscar nominations on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

We're back with a special Friday installment of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Kick back and hang with Donovan and Greg as they discuss the latest movie and TV news.

Episode 117 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Those Oscar nominations caused quite the discourse this week, huh? Well, we might as well get our hot takes off, too. 

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 117 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

