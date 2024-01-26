Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 117 We're discussing Netflix's latest earnings and the 2024 Oscar nominations on today's PGTC!

We're back with a special Friday installment of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Kick back and hang with Donovan and Greg as they discuss the latest movie and TV news.

Episode 117 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Those Oscar nominations caused quite the discourse this week, huh? Well, we might as well get our hot takes off, too.

We appreciate you stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 117 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!