Netflix (NFLX) added 13.12 million subscribers in Q4 2023

Netflix showed massive subscriber growth in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Netflix (NFLX) has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. In the report, the company shares some significant growth metrics, adding 13.12 million subscribers during the quarter.

The subscriber numbers for Netflix can be found on the first page of its latest earnings release. Netflix has 260.28 million subscribers as of its latest quarter, a growth of 13.12 million from its Q3 total. It’s the largest single-quarter growth that Netflix has seen this year.

The Netflix sign on top of its head quarters.

Netflix is aiming to continue that growth momentum in 2024, teasing Squid Game Season 2 among the programs coming to the service this year.

The large subscriber growth was a highlight of Netflix’s (NFLX) Q4 2023 earnings results, which showed an overall beat on revenue and miss on EPS. Make Shacknews your home for financial news.

News Editor
