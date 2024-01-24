Elon Musk says Tesla Dojo AI supercomputer is a long shot worth taking Musk claimed that Dojo is already working and doing training programs as the company prepares it for tasks such as improving Full Self-Driving.

One of the biggest investments Tesla is making in its future is the development of the Dojo AI supercomputer. Built for the purpose of computer vision video processing and recognition, Dojo utilizes NVIDIA technology to power it and Tesla hopes it will eventually be capable of the kind of deep machine learning that could help power and improve the company’s Full Self-Driving program on its vehicles. The potential is high, but Elon Musk claims the move is a long shot, albeit one worth taking.

Musk commented on Dojo and its potential during the Q4 2023 earnings results conference call that accompanied Tesla’s earnings results this week. During the call, an analyst made mention of the fact that the Q4 2023 press release didn’t seem to mention Tesla Dojo at all. To this end, Elon Musk painted a picture of what’s going on with the project, including sharing that it’s both high-risk, but also high-reward.

“Think of Dojo as a long shot, a long shot worth taking… a high risk, high payoff program,” Elon Musk explained.

Tesla's Dojo AI supercomputer is a massive investment for the company that could someday power machine-learning improvement of Full Self-Driving in the company's vehicles.

Source: Tesla

Despite his concerns about the Dojo AI supercomputer being so high-risk, Elon Musk shared that the program is still coming along well and making promising progress.

“Dojo is working and it is doing training programs,” Musk continued. “It's possible with the right architectural decisions that Tesla may have more compute than everyone else combined.”

This was an interesting aside that wasn’t included in the press release for Tesla’s Q4 2023. Despite Tesla missing on revenue and EPS estimates, the company still remains one of the most dynamic electric vehicle companies in the world. It will be interesting to see if Dojo manages to pay off for Tesla’s ongoing ambitions. Stay tuned as we continue to report on Tesla and other companies reporting on quarterly earnings results.