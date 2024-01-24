New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk says Tesla Dojo AI supercomputer is a long shot worth taking

Musk claimed that Dojo is already working and doing training programs as the company prepares it for tasks such as improving Full Self-Driving.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sergei Gapon/Getty Images
3

One of the biggest investments Tesla is making in its future is the development of the Dojo AI supercomputer. Built for the purpose of computer vision video processing and recognition, Dojo utilizes NVIDIA technology to power it and Tesla hopes it will eventually be capable of the kind of deep machine learning that could help power and improve the company’s Full Self-Driving program on its vehicles. The potential is high, but Elon Musk claims the move is a long shot, albeit one worth taking.

Musk commented on Dojo and its potential during the Q4 2023 earnings results conference call that accompanied Tesla’s earnings results this week. During the call, an analyst made mention of the fact that the Q4 2023 press release didn’t seem to mention Tesla Dojo at all. To this end, Elon Musk painted a picture of what’s going on with the project, including sharing that it’s both high-risk, but also high-reward.

“Think of Dojo as a long shot, a long shot worth taking… a high risk, high payoff program,” Elon Musk explained.

A Tesla presentation slide on what is the Dojo AI supercomputer
Tesla's Dojo AI supercomputer is a massive investment for the company that could someday power machine-learning improvement of Full Self-Driving in the company's vehicles.
Source: Tesla

Despite his concerns about the Dojo AI supercomputer being so high-risk, Elon Musk shared that the program is still coming along well and making promising progress.

“Dojo is working and it is doing training programs,” Musk continued. “It's possible with the right architectural decisions that Tesla may have more compute than everyone else combined.”

This was an interesting aside that wasn’t included in the press release for Tesla’s Q4 2023. Despite Tesla missing on revenue and EPS estimates, the company still remains one of the most dynamic electric vehicle companies in the world. It will be interesting to see if Dojo manages to pay off for Tesla’s ongoing ambitions. Stay tuned as we continue to report on Tesla and other companies reporting on quarterly earnings results.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    January 24, 2024 4:20 PM

    January 24, 2024 4:20 PM

TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elon Musk says Tesla Dojo AI supercomputer is a long shot worth taking

    RikiTiki2
      January 24, 2024 4:45 PM

      Wasn't he hating on AI not that long ago?

    derelict515
      January 24, 2024 4:51 PM

      “Dojo is working and it is doing training programs,” Musk continued. “It's possible with the right architectural decisions that Tesla may have more compute than everyone else combined.”

      Are Tesla investors this stupid?

      the man with the briefcase
        January 24, 2024 5:11 PM

        The Cult of Elon is certainly dumb enough to believe his snake oil sales pitches.

      RikiTiki2
        January 24, 2024 5:18 PM

        Depends on the type of investor. Short term day traders probably don't care other than how what he says affects the decision to buy, sell, purchase options, calls etc

    beepboopbeep
      January 24, 2024 5:16 PM

      Dojo is the supercomputer that's running Zuckerberg bot.

