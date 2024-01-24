Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with Q4 2023 earnings results, and Shacknews has compiled all the important details here.

Tesla is out with the company's Q4 2023 earnings results, and the stock is reacting to the news in after-hours trading. The electric vehicle company reported adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.71/share and revenues of $25.2 billion. Earnings missed the EPS whisper number of $0.77/share and analyst estimates of $0.74/share. Revenues also missed Wall Street analyst estimates of $25.6 billion.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings call

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 Earnings Release

Profitability

$8.9B GAAP operating income in 2023; $2.1B in Q4

$15.0B GAAP net income in 2023; $7.9B in Q4

$10.9B non-GAAP net income1 in 2023; $2.5B in Q4

One-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.9B recorded in Q4 for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets

Cash

Operating cash flow of $13.3B; free cash flow of $4.4B in 2023

Operating cash flow of $4.4B; free cash flow of $2.1B in Q4

$3.0B increase in our cash and investments in Q4 to $29.1B

Operations

Operations Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world

Energy storage deployment of 14.7 GWh in 2023, 125% growth

Summary

In 2023, we delivered over 1.2 million Model Ys, making it the best-selling vehicle, of any kind, globally. For a long time, many doubted the viability of EVs. Today, the best-selling vehicle on the planet is an EV.

Free cash flow remained strong in 2023 at $4.4B, even as we focused on future growth projects with our highest capital expenditures and R&D expenses in company history.

Energy storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023, more than double compared to the previous year, while Energy Generation and Storage business profits nearly quadrupled in 2023. Gross profit of our Services & Other business increased from a ~$500M loss in 2019 to a ~$500M profit in 2023.

Cost of goods sold per vehicle declined sequentially in Q4. Our team remains focused on growing our output, investing in our future growth and finding additional cost efficiencies in 2024.

In late December, we started rolling out V12 of FSD Beta. Trained on data from a fleet of over a million vehicles, this system uses AI to influence vehicle controls (steering wheel, pedals, indicators, etc.) instead of hard-coding every driving behavior. V12 marks a new era in the path to full autonomy.

We are focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as we can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas. This platform will revolutionize how vehicles are manufactured.

Revenue

Revenue Total revenue grew 3% YoY in Q4 to $25.2B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

growth in vehicle deliveries (+)

growth in other parts of the business (+)

positive FX impact of $0.1B (+)

reduced vehicle average selling price (ASP) YoY (excl. FX impact), including unfavorable impact of mix (-)

lower FSD revenue recognition YoY due to FSD Beta wide release in North America in Q4`22 (-)

Profitability

Our operating income decreased YoY to $2.1B in Q4, resulting in an 8.2% operating margin. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items:

reduced vehicle ASP due to pricing and mix (-)

increase in operating expenses partly driven by AI and other R&D projects (-)

lower FSD revenue recognition YoY due to FSD Beta wide release in North America in Q4`22 (-)

cost of Cybertruck production ramp (-)

lower cost per vehicle, including lower raw material costs, logistics costs and IRA credit benefit (+)

growth in vehicle deliveries (+)

gross profit growth in Energy Generation and Storage (+)

While it did not impact Operating Income, we did record a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.9B in Q4 for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments increased sequentially by $3.0B to $29.1B in Q4, driven by free cash flow of $2.1B and financing activities of $0.9B.

OUTLOOK

Volume

Our company is currently between two major growth waves: the first one began with the global expansion of the Model 3/Y platform and the next one we believe will be initiated by the global expansion of the next-generation vehicle platform. In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas. In 2024, the growth rate of deployments and revenue in our Energy Storage business should outpace the Automotive business.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits.

Product

Cybertruck production and deliveries will ramp throughout this year. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 conference call transcript

Call starts at 5:33 PM ET

Elon is on the call, god help us all.

Elon opening remarks

Tesla as a team did an incredible job in 2023

record deliveries

Highest output for a North American auto plant at Fremont factory

Fremont factory impact on the local economy championed by Elon

It's really a gem

I'm super proud of the people who work there

Model Y is the best selling vehicle in the world

Energy Generation service saw tremendous growth in 2023

Continue to see very strong growth in storage business

I said that the storage business would grow faster than the auto business, and it is

lots to look forward to in 2024

Tesla is in between two growth phases

end to end AI development

We will be rolling out v12 to all FSD-eligible vehicles

Not just for object detection

Replacing code with the neural net?

As a side note, I think that Tesla is the most efficient company when it comes to AI inference

Hardware 3 is several years old

We are quite far ahead on the AI inference efficieny front

New Model 3 is now available globally

I recommend taking it for a test-drive

Steady improvements

Very far along on the next-generation low-cost vehicle

This is going to be profound in its design and the design of the manufacturing system

far more advanced than any other vehicle factory process

The most important part of Tesla is manufacturing expertise

Texas will be the first location for next-gen, followed by Mexico

We had a great year with record deliveries, despite the high interest rate environment

If we execute on all of these things, I do see a path where Tesla may one day be the most valuable company in the world

It's in the set of possible outcomes, and previously I didn't think it was a possible outcome

Looking forward to this year

New CFO begins comments

Ended the year with over $96 billion of revenue

2023 included a one-time deferred tax benefit of over $4 billion

Q1 2024 book tax rate will be similar to other S&P 500 companies

Predicting auto gross margin is hard to do

We are approaching the limits of cost reductions in our current platforms

We are still in the customer acquisition phase

We are being creative with communicating the value of EVs to new buyers

Two additional things about the U.S. market

Offering tax credit at purchase

changes to lease accounting

Tesla Energy segment is growing faster than auto

2024 focus is growing output, lowering costs

Cap Ex for 2024 to be over $10 billion

One again, thanks to everybody at Tesla, investors, and suppliers

Investor question 1

Given that you moved the production of next-gen vehicle to Austin, may we see the vehicle in 2025?

Elon - I am often optimistic, I don't want to blow your minds, but our current schedule says that we ill start production towards the end of 2025

that is just what our current schedule says

revolutionary manufacturing technology here

We need the engineers to be living on the line

We are currently expecting to start production late next year

We will be sleeping on the line

Expecting a tough ramp

Head-and-shoulders above any other manufacturing facility

Hard to predict the s-curve in the intermediate

I don't know what the unit volume will be next year

it does seem likely that we will begin production next year

4680 ramp causing problems?

4680 ramp is ahead of demand

Elon - there are entire coimpanies that just produce battery cells

It's hard to do

tremendous amount of new tech in the cells and the manufacturing of the cells

Major new product intro required focus on quality

now shifts to costs and production ramp

currently running one production line, and one assembly line, but 4680 ramp will be big this year

we do expect ramp supply agreements with our suppliers

Elon - Panasonic is an amazing company

CATL, LG, you know, BYD

Should retail investors be concerned about Elon's 25% of voting request?

Elon - I see value in creating an AI robotics juggernaut

My concern is that I will have so little influence, that I could be voted out by some random shareholder advisory firm

Elon makes ISIS joke about Institutional Shareholder Services

I want to be a steward of that future technology

Elon doesn't want to control the company, but wants enough voting rights to have a strong influence

if there is some way to achieve that, that would be great

Question about Automotive Gross Margin for 2024?

CFO says there are a lot of elements through cost-cutting or engineering redesigns

We just have to chase down every penny possible

This is a very difficult thing to predict precisely

Elon jumps in to blame interest rates

If interest rates fall quickly, margins will rise

We have lots of people who want to buy our car, but simply can't afford it

interest rate decreases will increase demand

Question about 50% revenue CAGR in 2024 or 2025?

CFO - we won't be growing as fast as before

focused on ramping the next-gen vehicle

Question about Giga Mexico?

We have recently broken ground on Giga Mexico

We have started the work on next-gen in Texas first

Elon - Model 3 was the worst ramp ever

Still have scar tissue

Model Y was a variant of the Model 3 ramp

Optimize one line first and then spread to other factories

Question about FSD licensing?

Elon - I don't think the partners believe it's real

Elon - If I were a CEO of another company, I would be contacting Tesla to license FSD

Optimus question about volume production?

Elon - Optimus is an extremely revolutionary product

the tech we are developing for the car will apply to Optimus easily

By far the most sophisticated humanoid robot being developed anywhere in the world

I think we got a good chance of shipping some Optimus units next year

but this is a brand new product, and it is hard to make a precise prediction

we will be updating the public with progress on Optimus very regularly

I was in the Optimus lab late last night

The team is doing amazing work

that's obviously a case where we want to make sure that Optimus is safe at scale

and make it impossible to upload malware to a humanoid robot

we're gonna want to localize shutoff that can't be controlled from a central server

we have to give extreme thought to safety

I do think it has the potential to be the most valuable product ever

We can get it to walk around, but we want utility before mass production

a small robot capable of doing generalized tasks is what it will be

as we improve the tech in the car, we improve the tech in the robot

we're really building the future

the Optimus lab looks like the set of Westworld...

"we're not entering Westworld" - Tesla VP

Question on Cybertruck orders and demand?

Reservation to order conversion rate has been encouraging

We will soon sell out of all of those in 2024

we are now all hands on deck focused on ramping

Elon - we are very much in a production constraint situation, not a demand situation

the demand is off the hook

Expects 250k Cybertrucks delivered per year once we ramp

Elon - the future looks like the future

It's our best product ever

Megapack growth is killing it

Investor question what are the preliminary results of your ad campaign efforts? Will you expand educational ads?

We are more focused on affordability vs awareness

target of these ads was to drive awareness and measure the return on investment

trying to address misconceptions of EVs

We reached 10 million people, and generated half a million visits to the website

Still studying the effectiveness of these digital campaigns

CFO - We don't want to overspend

We understand the importance of creating awareness

Japan market share is one area where marketing could help - Elon

Analyst questions begin at 6:09 PM ET

Question about cost reduction

cost per car is dropping rapidly

thoughts on if Tesla is more like a tech company or more like an industrial company that could hit a wall on cost cuts

CFO - we are constantly looking for what we can do to reduce costs

the team is constantly going to where we can reduce costs further

probably not going to be cutting costs as rapdily as recent years going forward

more that we're still chasing

kudos to both manufacturing and supply chain team from the CFO

Do not project past cost cuts into the future

Inbound logistics cost down 20% yoy

Optimizing trucking routes

going with full truckloads

bigger we become, the more we put into efficiency

We are also getting into tiers of supply chain to negotiate pricing

We are not static on the design side

Our car is more computer than car

Elon - we have a crazy amount of compute in our cars

follow up - what do you consider the size of your addressable market? what kind of market share?

Elon - I don't think we have a firm idea of this

hard to say, exactly

Look at the automotive industry as well - CFO

EVs are still a small market share of overall vehicle market

and it's a growing pie overall

it's not about how many EVs you can sell, it's about how many great cars you can sell

people are stretching their wallets to be able to afford a Tesla - Elon

Next analyst, Adam Jonas

Can we expect a Tesla AI Day this year?

Elon - yeah, that's a good question

we have found that when we do one of these days, our competitors look at the presentations frame by frame

we have to be careful to reveal all of our secret sauce recipe

Followup, thoughts on the topic of China-based OEMs expanding to the Western markets?

Can you see a partnership with a Chinese manufacturer in the United States?

Elon - The Chinese car companies are the most competitive in the world

I think they will have success outside of China, but that depends on trade barriers

They are going to destroy most other manufacturers with no trade barriers

Supercharger network or FSD licensing could be opportunities with China OEMs

Next question, Dan Levy from Barclays

Walking through the gates between now and shipping the next-gen EV project?

To what extent do you think that Cybertruck is a proving ground for the next-gen platform?

We are going through validation phases for all the next-gen manufacturing processes now

Bringing cars to the 21st century

Normal laptop design inspriing future car production at Tesla

we have to design a machine that has never existed to build a car with a process that never existed

it makes us hard to copy

you have to copy the machine that makes the machine that makes the machine

it's a powerful sustainable advantage

followup

your release does not mention dojo? Any update on that?

Elon - The AI part of your question is a deep one

We're obviously hedging our bets here with our NVIDIA chip orders

A lot of our progress in FSD is training limited

It's much like a human

The more you put into training, the less you need to put into inference

We need a lot of training

we're pursuing the dual path of NVIDIA and Dojo

Think of Dojo as a long shot, a long shot worth taking

A high risk, high payoff program

Dojo is working and it is doing training programs

It's possible with the right architectural decisions that Tesla may have more compute than everyone else combined

Next analyst question from Wells Fargo

cost cutting questions

CFO- definitely more opportunity for cost cuts

there is still some tailwinds left on the commodity front

Elon - it boggles my mind that we can save a billion dollars by 1% cost reductions

Call ends

Stock is trading at $197.28/share at the end

