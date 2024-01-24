New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings results miss EPS & revenue expectations

Tesla narrowly missed on analyst expectations for revenue and EPS in Q4.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
2

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings report is out and provides a comprehensive breakdown of the company’s financial performance over the past few months. Unfortunately, it’s not the news that investors were likely hoping for. Tesla reported close misses on both EPS and revenue in Q4 2023.

Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The EV manufacturer reported $25.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, which comes in just below the analyst expectation of $25.6 billion. As for EPS, Tesla’s $0.71/share didn’t quite hit the $0.74/share expectation. This also represents a 40 percent decrease in EPS in year-over-year comparisons.

The stock chart for Tesla's stock on January 24, 2024.

Tesla (TSLA) stock took a dive ($197.95) after the release of its Q4 2023 earnings report. That said, it made a rebound and recovered a bit as time went on. Still, the stock sits considerably low what it was valued at ($207.88) when the market closed this afternoon.

Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report also tidbits about the company’s adjusted gross margins and energy storage unit. Stick with Shacknews for all your TSLA news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

