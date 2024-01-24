Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings results miss EPS & revenue expectations Tesla narrowly missed on analyst expectations for revenue and EPS in Q4.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2023 earnings report is out and provides a comprehensive breakdown of the company’s financial performance over the past few months. Unfortunately, it’s not the news that investors were likely hoping for. Tesla reported close misses on both EPS and revenue in Q4 2023.

Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The EV manufacturer reported $25.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, which comes in just below the analyst expectation of $25.6 billion. As for EPS, Tesla’s $0.71/share didn’t quite hit the $0.74/share expectation. This also represents a 40 percent decrease in EPS in year-over-year comparisons.

Tesla (TSLA) stock took a dive ($197.95) after the release of its Q4 2023 earnings report. That said, it made a rebound and recovered a bit as time went on. Still, the stock sits considerably low what it was valued at ($207.88) when the market closed this afternoon.

Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings report also tidbits about the company’s adjusted gross margins and energy storage unit. Stick with Shacknews for all your TSLA news.