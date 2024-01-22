RoboCop: Rogue City gets New Game+ & harder difficulty in latest update Players can now run Rogue City back with all of their upgrades and skills intact or take on a deadlier challenge in the There Will be Trouble difficulty.

One of the surprise hits of 2023’s gaming lineup was undoubtedly RoboCop: Rogue City, and now it’s getting even more content for fans to come back to if they want. In a recent update, Rogue City got a New Game+ mode and a new, harder difficulty level that will push the player and Officer Murphy to their limits. The update is out today on available platforms.

Teyon and Nacon announced the New Game+ update for RoboCop: Rogue City via a Steam Developer blog post. As of this week, Rogue City players can take a completed save and go back to the beginning of the game with all of their skills and upgrades intact. You’ll be a mechanized crime stopping juggernaut (well, more of one) right out of the gate. If you want it the other way where your enemies are deadlier and the game proves far more of a challenge, there’s also the There Will Be Trouble difficulty. Crank it up a notch and try your best not to get riddled with bullets on the job.

Now when players finish RoboCop: Rogue City, they'll get a gold skin for the Auto-9 and a save file to start New Game+.

Source: Nacon

RoboCop: Rogue City was a beloved hit in 2023, especially here at Shacknews. Not only did we very much enjoy the game in our Shacknews review, but it also had the distinction of winning our Shacknews Award for Best FPS of 2023 and ending up in our Top 23 Games of the Year. It even made nominations in other categories such as Best Gore, Best Old School Throwback, and Best Headshot.

With this update extending the fun, it might be time to jump back into RoboCop: Rogue City. Whether you want to go guns-a-blazin’ power fantasy from jump street or make the city as bristling as possible, New Game+ and the There Will Be Trouble difficulty should give fans a bit more bang for their buck.