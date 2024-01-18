Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 116 Pop! Goes the Culture! Is back after a two-month hiatus!

It’s been two months since our last episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! We here at Shacknews had a busy end of the year, and took a well-deserved winter break after taking care of business. That said, we’re refreshed and ready to chat about all of the latest and greatest in the movie business. Let’s do some catching up on Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 116 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Greg and I are chomping at the bit to be back on stream chatting about movies and TV. We've missed so many major stories over the past couple of months and will dedicate the opening segment of our show to catching up on all the biggest headlines.

We're happy to have you with us as Pop! Goes the Culture! kicks off its 2024 season. If you'd like to show some extra support for what we're doing here, you can subscribe at no additional charge through Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 116 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!