New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 116

Pop! Goes the Culture! Is back after a two-month hiatus!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been two months since our last episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! We here at Shacknews had a busy end of the year, and took a well-deserved winter break after taking care of business. That said, we’re refreshed and ready to chat about all of the latest and greatest in the movie business. Let’s do some catching up on Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 116 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Greg and I are chomping at the bit to be back on stream chatting about movies and TV. We've missed so many major stories over the past couple of months and will dedicate the opening segment of our show to catching up on all the biggest headlines.

We're happy to have you with us as Pop! Goes the Culture! kicks off its 2024 season. If you'd like to show some extra support for what we're doing here, you can subscribe at no additional charge through Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 116 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola