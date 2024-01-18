Smite 2 devs on god roster, playtesting, & longtime player rewards The developers at Titan Forge Games answered our many questions after the reveal of Smite 2.

Earlier this month at the Smite World Championship, Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games revealed Smite 2. As the sequel to the much-played god-based MOBA, Smite 2 takes the game over to Unreal Engine 5 alongside a wealth of much-desired upgrades to the game. Smite 2 is still very early in development, but we got to sit down with the developers at Titan Forge Games to talk all about the game, including why Smite 2 is happening now, what gods will be in the roster, and how the developers will help longtime players transition over.

Titan Forge Games General Manager Travis Brown, Advanced Game Designer Daniel “PonPon” Cooper, and Executive Producer Alex Cantatore were on deck to take all of our burning questions about Smite 2. Why are they tackling a sequel now? Mostly because of the opportunities Unreal Engine 5 affords. The first Smite is on Unreal Engine 3 even now. The move opens up an enormous amount of opportunity for the devs to answer to upgrades for the game that the player base has been asking for.

One of the more daunting tasks of building Smite 2 is bringing the roster over. The playtest at the World Championship had 10 gods: Anubis, Ymir, Anhur, Bacchus, Bellona, Cernunnos, Chaac, Kukulkan, Loki, and Odin. More will be added by the first planned playtest in Spring 2024. However, there are 130 playable gods in the first Smite. The devs shared that while Unreal Engine 5 makes god design much more streamlined, it’s still too much to expect all 130 gods in Smite 2 right away - they are being built from the ground up. Nonetheless, Cantatore shared that he hopes they’ll be able to get to 100 playable gods in Smite 2 "as quickly as feasibly possible."

There's plenty more in the video above, so be sure to check it out, or head over to the Smite 2 website to learn more.