Smite 2 revealed at Smite World Championship 2024 Titan Forge Games and Hi-Rez Studios are giving a true sequel to their god-battling third-person MOBA, built on Unreal Engine 5.

The original Smite has been around for almost 10 years. To say it’s a little long in the tooth would be an understatement, but soon Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games will be introducing a new generation of the god-battling MOBA. Smite 2 has been announced and is in development now, and while the original Smite isn’t going away, Hi-Rez has plans to generously reward players that have come along for the ride as it prepares to shift much of its focus to the Unreal Engine 5-based sequel.

Smite 2 was revealed at the Smite World Championship 2024 event this weekend with an announcement trailer. With original game having been built on Unreal Engine 3, Titan Forge felt the game was being held back by the limitations of the old engine. Considering this MOBA is a battle of gods, the developers also wanted to create a brighter spectacle that would truly make players feel like they’re playing gods. That said, the ability-driven gameplay and laning that players have come to know is going to stay familiar as the team introduces us to a whole new quality of Smite.

Players worried that the original Smite will go the way of Overwatch need not be worried. Titan Forge and Hi-Rez have plans to support both the original Smite and Smite 2 simultaneously, even after Smite 2 launches. Even so, there are also plans to reward players that have been playing the original and make the move to the sequel:

Every gem players have previously spent will be converted into Legacy Gems in SMITE 2, that can be spent on new purchases. The Divine Legacy program will offer 11 unique skins, badges, Gold Mastery levels, and cross-generation skins that work across both games. Beginning in 2024, all new gem-purchasable skins in SMITE will be cross-generation.

Smite 2 aims to take the god-battling MOBA to the next level with a move to Unreal Engine 5 and a wealth of improved visuals, gameplay, and characters.

Source: Hi-Rez Studios

And so it seems you won’t lose out for a while whether you jump to Smite 2 or stay on the original game. Nonetheless, Smite 2 promises to bring new playable pantheons to the game, as well as refinements of existing characters, gameplay changes, and overhauled Relics and Item systems that will hopefully allow players to craft a playstyle that suits them with their favorite gods.

Smite 2 doesn’t have a release window, but alpha playtesting will kick off soon for those who register on the game’s website. With the game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, stay tuned for further updates on playtests and a launch date right here at Shacknews.