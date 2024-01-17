Button City Soccer Days developers on moving to sports & what's next The developers at Subliminal shared the behind-the-scenes, inspirations, and challenges of moving from a narrative adventure to a sports game.

When Subliminal was developing the original Button City, the devs got very into soccer. They watched it on TV and supported their local pro club, and that eventually led to the desire to make a soccer spin on Button City. Even so, there’s quite a bit more to the upcoming Button City Soccer Days and we recently got to sit down with the Subliminal devs to talk about it.

Subliminal Art Director Shandiin Woodward sat down with us to talk all about Button City Soccer Days. As the team was getting into soccer, a pro club would eventually come to their city: New Mexico United. The developers became supporters and went to games. Eventually, Subliminal started getting immersed in the culture and came to the conclusion that they wanted to make a game that focused on that.

One of the notable things Subliminal is trying to capture is the sporadic nature of childhood. As Woodward puts it, one day you’re playing in the arcades and enjoying summer, and then you might get involved in a little league sports team. That was the flow the team was looking for with Button City Soccer Days, especially with the various tasks and minigames you can play in the game. Ultimately, Soccer Days isn’t meant to shed Button City’s cozy game nature, so much as mix it happily with sports. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but players can wishlist it on Steam now.

