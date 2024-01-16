Redesigned Apple Watches drop pulse oximeter feature to avoid import ban Apple's blood-oxygen reading pulse oximetry remains the focus of an ongoing trial.

Apple has been continuing to address its various issues with its products overseas, but has also hit some obstacles at home in the United States. One of its latest hurdles involves the Apple Watch, which has been facing an import ban from the U.S. International Trade Commission. That snafu appears to be clearing up, as a Monday court filing revealed that Apple could issue a redesign to get around that ban.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is among the models alleged to have infringed blood-oxygen level reading patent.

Source: Apple

According to CNBC, the U.S. International Trade Commission's main issue has been with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 blood-oxygen reading pulse oximetry patents. A company called Masimo has been at the center of this specific legal dispute, alleging that Apple has infringed on its blood-oxygen reading pulse oximetry patents. Apple has since countersued on the grounds that Apple Watch products with pulse oximeter tech have been available since 2022 while Masimo brought its product to market in 2022. The commission's ban, initially issued on December 26, had been granted a pause from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit pending any further developments.

While Apple plans to continue fighting this case, Masimo appears satisfied with the current redesign, which does not contain pulse oximetry features. Those new models have been making their way across the country and are available for purchase online. However, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models with blood-oxygen level reading features remain available from select retailers and will remain so pending the outcome of this trial.

This is an interesting case to watch. Whether Apple or Masimo prevail remains to be seen, but we'll be monitoring this case as it develops.