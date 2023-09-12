Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Modular Ultra watch face revealed at Special Event The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is said to be offer the brightest display of any Apple Watch to date.

Tuesday's Apple Event continued with new details on the Apple Watch Ultra. A year after unveiling the first of this line, Apple is ready to unveil the official follow-up with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.



Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will include a new Modular Ultra face, which can display additional information. Various WatchiOS 10 features can benefit runners, mountain climbers, and divers in different ways, including optimal operation at 9000 meters above sea level and 40 meters underwater. It will run on the S9 processor for smoother animations and the U2 ultra-wideband location chip for more accurate GPS detection.

Apple is also boasting that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be the brightest out of all of Apple's watch line, able to brighten up to 3,000 nits. That will be ideal for scuba divers, nighttime runners, or basically exploring anywhere with limited lighting. It will also come with Siri, which will add the ability to give a user their health data later this year.

Apple hopes this will further improve on its already impressive Apple Watch Ultra, which was revealed last year. Its standout features include a customizable Action button, which helps users transition from various strenuous activities like hiking and diving. The Action button is being further refined for the Ultra 2 with new customization features.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 with GPS and cellular will retail for $799 USD. It will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15 and will release on September 22. We're watching Apple's Wonderlust Special Event throughout the day for more announcements beyond the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.