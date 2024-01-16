New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Street Fighter 6 passes 3 million units sold

Capcom's flagship fighter is still continuing to sell well for the company.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Last year, Capcom launched Street Fighter 6 and kicked off an all new era of fighting excellence for its long-running fighting game franchise. Sales of the game continue to validate its excellence in 2024 as well. Capcom has reported that as of early January, Street Fighter 6 has crossed the 3 million unit sales milestone since its launch in June 2023.

Capcom reported Street Fighter 6’s latest sales milestone in a press release on its investor relations website this week. There, it revealed that Street Fighter 6 had crossed the 3 million mark as of January 3, 2024:

Street Fighter 6's perfect parry mechanic being used by Ryu on Chun-Li
Perfect Parry, Drive Impact, and more mechanics make Street Fighter 6 one of the most fun fighting games in the franchise so far.
Source: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 has been out since June 2023, where we and many other critics reviewed the game highly for its strong base roster, awesome presentation, and enjoyable variety of online and offline modes. Street Fighter 6 narrowly missed our Shacknews 2023 Best Fighting Game award, though it collected the award at The Game Awards 2023. It also landed in the hallowed Top 10 of our Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023. Interestingly, Capcom’s aggressive pricing of cosmetics in the game has been one of many players’ few qualms about it, but Capcom claims the recent line of DLC character outfits actually helped push Street Fighter 6 past the 3 million mark.

With Street Fighter 6 doing well and plenty of content and competition on the way in the Year 1 DLC and Capcom Cup, stay tuned for more news and updates on Street Fighter 6 as they’re announced.

