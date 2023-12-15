Evening Reading - December 15, 2023

Well, all, it's time to say goodbye for the year. But cry not for the Friday edition of Evening Reading, because here's one last round of news, memes, and entertainment.

Actual 🎸gameplay when ???



Soon™️! We've been cookin' on physical instrument controller support, and it's looking like a next year thing. Before you get too excited, that doesn't mean January next year, but we're working on it, we promise 🫶



Stay tuned (and in-tune) for more. — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 15, 2023

Something to look forward to next year: Fortnite Festival is getting guitar controller support.

The holiday skins are looking merry & chic this year 🧑‍🎄



Play Games, Earn Tickets, and Claim Prizes when Winter Wonderland arrives Dec 19 ❄️ https://t.co/CvbxInflFw pic.twitter.com/V2417QatgZ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 15, 2023

The Winter Wonderland event is coming to Overwatch 2.

The time has come for the ultimate #wrestling #RPG to level up with our 1.1 Mega Update for #WrestleQuest!



Here's a quick recap of the new features:

✅ Flee Mechanic

✅ Gimmicks Menu Adjustment

✅ Improved Bosses

✅ Combat Fast Forward

✅ Crafting Recipes Clarity

✅ Surge Dome… pic.twitter.com/cg7Hffi0A2 — Mega Cat Studios x WrestleQuest (@megacatstudios) December 15, 2023

WrestleQuest has dropped its biggest update so far.

🛠️ The first patch of Season 1 is chock-full of quality-of-life improvements and general fixes. The one everyone here is most happy about: the doors in Las Vegas won’t open in the wrong direction anymore — that was so annoying! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/RZ2wxNTvem — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 15, 2023

The Finals has dropped its first major patch.

'Tis the season — for festive cosmetics, shiny gifts, the 7.35 gameplay update, and more. Rejoice! Frostivus 2023 is here — https://t.co/UGxLqsk09w pic.twitter.com/S8hk7YKKwM — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) December 14, 2023

And don't forget Frostivus for the rest of us in Dota 2!

A tribute to one gutsy streamer

I'll be out on vacation by the time that Geek hangs up her controller and retires from streaming. She's been one of my favorite streamers for the past couple of years, entertaining me through tough times going back to the pandemic. She will be sorely, sorely missed, but congratulations to her and we wish her the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her life.

We leave you with one of Geek's finest moments. This happened last year when CarlSagan42 sent her the Twelve Days of Geeksmas and it's arguably Geek at her very best. We encourage you to browse her YouTube channel for even more Mario Maker hilarity.

So long, Geek, and thanks for all the feesh!

One man band

Here's what I played last week at TGA. I glorify God for His grace! Blessings!

.

Flautas que toque en TGA. Glorifico a Dios por Su gracia! Bendiciones!

.

Voici les flûtes du TGA. Je glorifie Dieu pour Sa grace! Soyez béni !

.#thegameawards

Los Angeles, CA, USA pic.twitter.com/VcN6Gbu030 — Pedro Eustache (@EustachePedro) December 14, 2023

Pedro Eustache, the Flute Guy, is here for an encore.

Objection!

Don't ask the Professor for the story behind his hat. pic.twitter.com/RPd036NARV — SmashToons (@TheSmashToons) December 15, 2023

This is one puzzle that Professor Layton doesn't want solved.

Man, Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney sure would be an awesome game to play through again. We made sure to note that in our recent Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy interview.

Nice melons!

Now that's some fan service!

Nothing but the Hotfix

In the spirit of the holidays, let's look back at a pair of seasonal Christmas games.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses in-team collaboration in game design.

This week in Ernienews

While we're normally happy to have some Shaqnews send us off, we just had to join the chorus in honoring the Hall of Fame career of Ernie Johnson.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023

Sending best wishes to one of the greatest to ever do it.

Tonight in video game music

FamilyJules, send us off into the new year with this cover of One Winged Angel!

