Evening Reading - December 15, 2023

Professor Layton's hat, Kazuya's chest, and saying goodbye to 2023 (and to Geek).
Ozzie Mejia
Well, all, it's time to say goodbye for the year. But cry not for the Friday edition of Evening Reading, because here's one last round of news, memes, and entertainment.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

One more round of news we missed for the road!

Something to look forward to next year: Fortnite Festival is getting guitar controller support.

The Winter Wonderland event is coming to Overwatch 2.

WrestleQuest has dropped its biggest update so far.

The Finals has dropped its first major patch.

And don't forget Frostivus for the rest of us in Dota 2!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A tribute to one gutsy streamer

I'll be out on vacation by the time that Geek hangs up her controller and retires from streaming. She's been one of my favorite streamers for the past couple of years, entertaining me through tough times going back to the pandemic. She will be sorely, sorely missed, but congratulations to her and we wish her the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her life.

We leave you with one of Geek's finest moments. This happened last year when CarlSagan42 sent her the Twelve Days of Geeksmas and it's arguably Geek at her very best. We encourage you to browse her YouTube channel for even more Mario Maker hilarity.

So long, Geek, and thanks for all the feesh!

One man band

Pedro Eustache, the Flute Guy, is here for an encore.

Objection!

This is one puzzle that Professor Layton doesn't want solved.

Man, Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney sure would be an awesome game to play through again. We made sure to note that in our recent Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy interview.

Nice melons!

Now that's some fan service!

Nothing but the Hotfix

In the spirit of the holidays, let's look back at a pair of seasonal Christmas games.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses in-team collaboration in game design.

This week in Ernienews

While we're normally happy to have some Shaqnews send us off, we just had to join the chorus in honoring the Hall of Fame career of Ernie Johnson.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Sending best wishes to one of the greatest to ever do it.

Tonight in video game music

FamilyJules, send us off into the new year with this cover of One Winged Angel!

That's it for all of the Friday Evening Readings for 2023! I am outta here, Shacknews! I'll see you all in 2024, but I'll stop by Chatty to give them their Game of the Year when the time comes.

Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola