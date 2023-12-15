Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 15: Modern Warfare 3 and the Epic Holiday Sale

Year-end sales are beginning to pop up and while Valve is waiting another week to kick off the big Steam Winter Sale, a few other storefronts have kicked the festivities off early. The Epic Games Store is the biggest of the bunch, offering a first-time discount on Alan Wake 2, offering the full Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for free, and doling out some big price reductions on games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Mortal Kombat 1, and more. Plus, there's a 33% Epic Coupon for anything else you might like.
The other major sale to watch is GOG.com. The GOG.com Winter Sale features some of the most substantial discounts of the year. Many of the games featured are priced even lower than they were on Black Friday. Be on the lookout for the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Ghostrunner 2, the Uncharted Legacy Collection, and hundreds of classic games from back in the day with no DRM attached.
Lastly, even though Steam hasn't started the Winter Sale yet, that doesn't mean there aren't some great deals available. Look for first-time discounts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and The Talos Principle 2, along with a rare discount on Dave the Diver, which just got some big crossover content with Dredge.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase of $14.99 or more. Restrictions apply.
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - FREE until 12/20
- Deathloop - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/10)
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/3)
- Black Widow: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/26)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- Epic Games Holiday Sale 2023
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Trek Resurgence - $23.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $22.49 (25% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale.
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $5.59 (44% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $8.09 (87% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $43.17 (28% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $32.95 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.95 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (54% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.89 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
Gamersgate
- Tchia [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $16.50 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition [Steam] - $25.06 (43% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $43.99 (37% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $21.00 (65% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.29 (35% off)
- Teardown [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $3.99 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $25.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $29.69 (34% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.95 (32% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $12.59 (55% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $9.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection - $12.05 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $9.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.75 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $1.99 (90% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- There are over 6,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Winter Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $19.12 (23% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $19.12 (36% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $17.23 (71% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.74 (37% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $26.10 (74% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.39 (42% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.23 (71% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.30 (47% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $5.28 (82% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, From Space, and a 1-month free trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $14 or more to get Bear and Breakfast, Tinykin, Venba, Smushi Come Home, and Mail Time. Pay $20 or more to also receive Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Bug Fables: The Everlasting Spring, Nexomon: Extinction, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Dark Deity. Pay $15 or more to also receive Edge of Eternity, Mato Anomalies, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. These activate on Steam.
- Stories to Remember
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Stories to Remember Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code HOLIDAY20 to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Winter Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $40.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $49.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Winter Sale.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND for multiplayer and Zombies until 12/17)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver - $15.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Live A Live - $29.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Winter Sale.
- System Shock - $25.99 (35% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $2.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/18)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/18)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $8.39 (40% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- 30XX - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
