Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 15: Modern Warfare 3 and the Epic Holiday Sale

Year-end sales are beginning to pop up and while Valve is waiting another week to kick off the big Steam Winter Sale, a few other storefronts have kicked the festivities off early. The Epic Games Store is the biggest of the bunch, offering a first-time discount on Alan Wake 2, offering the full Destiny 2 Legacy Collection for free, and doling out some big price reductions on games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Mortal Kombat 1, and more. Plus, there's a 33% Epic Coupon for anything else you might like.

The other major sale to watch is GOG.com. The GOG.com Winter Sale features some of the most substantial discounts of the year. Many of the games featured are priced even lower than they were on Black Friday. Be on the lookout for the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Ghostrunner 2, the Uncharted Legacy Collection, and hundreds of classic games from back in the day with no DRM attached.

Lastly, even though Steam hasn't started the Winter Sale yet, that doesn't mean there aren't some great deals available. Look for first-time discounts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and The Talos Principle 2, along with a rare discount on Dave the Diver, which just got some big crossover content with Dredge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Holiday Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 33% off any qualifying purchase of $14.99 or more. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, From Space, and a 1-month free trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $14 or more to get Bear and Breakfast, Tinykin, Venba, Smushi Come Home, and Mail Time. Pay $20 or more to also receive Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Bug Fables: The Everlasting Spring, Nexomon: Extinction, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Dark Deity. Pay $15 or more to also receive Edge of Eternity, Mato Anomalies, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code HOLIDAY20 to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

