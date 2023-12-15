Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 15: Xbox Countdown Sale

The year is coming to a close. In fact, many people are heading home for a well-earned holiday break. You'll probably need some video games to play over that time. Xbox recognizes that and has kicked off its annual Countdown Sale, featuring many of the top games of the year and beyond. This sale is especially noteworthy because it features first-time deals on Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and RoboCop: Rogue City. Plus, you can find the biggest discounts to date on Starfield and Elden Ring.
If you're looking for other year-end deals, the PlayStation End of Year sale is continuing for another few weeks. Plus, Nintendo has thrown up a lot of discounts a la carte.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Chivalry 2 - $16.00 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition - $20.00 (50% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $30.00 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Countdown Sale
- Starfield - $48.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hellboy: Web of Wyrd - $19.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- F1 23 Champions Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports WRC - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 Premium Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $43.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $25.99 (35% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $19.99 (60% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row - $14.99 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona Collection - $58.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $13.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $25.99 (35% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Meet Your Maker - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $19.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown 2023 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- PlayStation End of Year Deals
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Legend Bowl - $15.99 (20% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $8.99 (55% off)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- LEGO 2K Drive - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PowerWash Simulator - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sable - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Holiday Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fashion Police Squad - $14.99 (25% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
