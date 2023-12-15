Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 15: Xbox Countdown Sale

The year is coming to a close. In fact, many people are heading home for a well-earned holiday break. You'll probably need some video games to play over that time. Xbox recognizes that and has kicked off its annual Countdown Sale, featuring many of the top games of the year and beyond. This sale is especially noteworthy because it features first-time deals on Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and RoboCop: Rogue City. Plus, you can find the biggest discounts to date on Starfield and Elden Ring.

If you're looking for other year-end deals, the PlayStation End of Year sale is continuing for another few weeks. Plus, Nintendo has thrown up a lot of discounts a la carte.

That's it for the Weekend Console Deals in 2023! We'll be back next year!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

