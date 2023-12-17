Weekend Discussion - December 17, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion if we didn't enjoy at least one episode of Cracking the Cryptic.
Datto's guide to soloing Warlord's Ruin
I think Titan's probably have the easiest time here, especially with a powerful Strand build.
Tiramisu is my favorite dessert
Hoffmann is a lucky man. It must be a delight to taste so many fantastic tiramisus!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
RomSteady has just one more "fun" thing to do this year
RomSteady on Cortex
I hope he finds more fun things to do!
TJ gets out the fancy drinks
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Mmm, Dr Pepper.
Check out Ozzie's Nintendo Switch year in review
OzzieMejia on Cortex
That's a lot of game time!
Bill has some sick Hitman footage to share
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Gotta love when Diana helps with an assassination.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Best of Synthwave and Retro Electronic [Part 1] - BadJays
- Rabbits Foot - Turbowolf
- Coincidence - Exilia
- Blood In Blood Out - Bloodsimple
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad to brighten your evening. It's getting warm here, and he loves twisting and stretching while having a nap.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
