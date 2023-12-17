Weekend Discussion - December 17, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion if we didn't enjoy at least one episode of Cracking the Cryptic.

Datto's guide to soloing Warlord's Ruin

I think Titan's probably have the easiest time here, especially with a powerful Strand build.

Tiramisu is my favorite dessert

Hoffmann is a lucky man. It must be a delight to taste so many fantastic tiramisus!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

RomSteady has just one more "fun" thing to do this year

RomSteady on Cortex

I hope he finds more fun things to do!

TJ gets out the fancy drinks

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Mmm, Dr Pepper.

Check out Ozzie's Nintendo Switch year in review

OzzieMejia on Cortex

That's a lot of game time!

Bill has some sick Hitman footage to share

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Gotta love when Diana helps with an assassination.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad to brighten your evening. It's getting warm here, and he loves twisting and stretching while having a nap.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.