How Ally Financial is helping back women in the gaming and esports spaces As part of Ally Financial's efforts to reach younger people, the team has been taking part in various gaming endeavors and also looking to amplify women's voices.

The streaming space and the esports world have gradually opened up more and more to women. However, there are plenty of young women out there looking to get into streaming or professional gaming who need guidance. The team at Ally Financial, its gaming division specifically, is looking to help. To learn more, we spoke with Ally Senior Director for Brand and Partnerships Beth Woodruff.

"As a brand, we have a commitment, we call it the 50/50 Commitment," Woodruff told Shacknews. "We want to, by 2027, spend equal amounts on men's and women's advertising in sports and that's really intrinsic to our brand, this idea that we really want to focus on equity for women and men in sports and we consider esports a huge part of that, as well. So it was a natural evolution, as we built Ally Arena, we started a partnership with Rocket League as part of that. We felt like this commitment really needed to extend to esports and so much of what we've been doing is trying to create pathways for females in the esports and gaming space, but also create ways that we can amplify their gameplay, as well as understand their needs better to be a better brand partner to them."

Woodruff also talks about the intersection between Ally as a financial institution with gaming as a hobby, as well as some of Ally's ventures in the gaming space. This includes the formation of events like the Ally Women's Open in Rocket League and backing up-and-coming women in the streaming space. For more interviews like this, head over to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.