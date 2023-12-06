How to use the Radioport - Cyberpunk 2077 Listen to your favorite stations while on the go thanks to the newly added Radioport feature.

Update 2.1 has introduced a swathe of new features to Cyberpunk 2077. Among the new features is a new mechanic called the Radioport, which allows players to listen to the radio from anywhere in Night City. This guide will go over how to use the Radioport to play your favorite tunes while on the go.

How to use the Radioport

With the arrival of Update 2.1, players are no longer limited to listening to music while driving a vehicle or while near random radios throughout the city. The Radioport grants the ability to listen to the radio while on foot or while riding the metro. To access the Radioport, press and hold the Z key on PC or right on the D-pad on console to bring up the Radioport menu.



Source: CD Projekt Red

From the Radioport menu, you can select a station to listen to as well as adjust the volume level. You can choose from any of the game's 14 radio stations. Select the No Station option to turn off the radio when finished. The Radioport will seamlessly convert to car radio when getting in a vehicle, and the radio will continue to play until you turn it off, even when getting out. Except for when quest-related music begins to play, the Radioport must be turned off manually.

While there is no way to select specific songs to listen to, the ability to have music available on the fly no matter where you are in Night City is still a welcome addition. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage to learn more about other newly added gameplay features, such as partner hangouts.