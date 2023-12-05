How to hang out with romantic partners - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out how to spend some quality time with your significant other in Cyberpunk 2077.

With the launch of Update 2.1, the final update for Cyberpunk 2077, came the arrival of hangouts, a new feature that allows players to invite their in-game romantic partners over to spend quality time at V's apartment. Hangouts offer the ability to go on replayable dates that involve chatting and interacting with partner characters. This guide will cover how to go about unlocking hangouts so you can invite your lovers over for some Edgerunners and chill in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock hangouts



Source: CD Projekt Red

Before you can host a hangout at your apartment, you must first enter into a relationship with a character by fulfilling their romance requirements. Romancing characters involves selecting the right dialogue choices during their questline. While there are several characters that V can hook-up with throughout the game, hangouts only apply to the four characters V can enter into a relationship with: Judy, Panam, River, and Kerry. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide to learn more about the requirements for courting each character.

Invite partner to hangout



Source: CD Projekt Red

Upon installing Update 2.1, your first hangout will initiate via text message, where your partner will ask if they should come visit you. Press and hold T or down on the D-pad to open your phone messages and reply by selecting which apartment they should meet you at. You can hangout at any apartment that you have unlocked in Night City. This will kick off a quest titled I Really Want to Stay at Your House, which itself is a nod to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Head over to the agreed upon apartment to meet up with your romantic partner. Once inside, you will be able to chat with them about various topics and interact with them throughout the apartment. When you are ready to wrap things up, leave the area to conclude the date and the quest.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Hangouts are replayable, so don't worry if you did not exhaust all of the dialogue or activities with a character on your first date. After completing the initial date, a highlighted text will become available in your messages that you can send to your significant other to ask if they are free to hangout. If you wish to try again, perhaps in a different apartment, simply open your messages, send the invite text to your partner of choice, and wait for their reply. If you do this shortly after ending the hangout quest, you will have to wait two days before you can hangout again, even with a different partner.

Romantic hangouts are not the only new feature to arrive with the final update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update also introduces a brand-new public transit system, along with several vehicles including the new Porche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (930). Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage for more gameplay tips.