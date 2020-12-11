Romance guide - Cyberpunk 2077 Everything you need to know to win the hearts of Night City's most eligible is right here in our romance guide for Cyberpunk 2077.

There is plenty to do in Night City. From checking out the coolest haunts, to catching bad guys, or just chilling with your favorite character and enjoying a beer. If you’re looking to slow down a bit and find a little bit of love for V, then we can help. This romance guide will contain everything you need to know to win the hearts of Night City’s finest in Cyberpunk 2077.

Before we get too in-depth in things, we do want to go ahead and give a quick warning. This guide contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077’s story and some of its side quests. As such, those looking to experience the story without any kind of previously known information will want to turn away now, before it’s too late. This is your only warning. Keep scrolling to learn more.

There are a few different romance options for players to pursue, though not all of them count as primary romance options. We’ve broken down all of the options below, including some secondary ones, so let’s take a look.

How to romance Judy Alvarez

Your first meeting with Judy could lead to even more down the line.

The first option on our list, and probably one that many players will pursue, is Judy Alvarez. Judy is one of the first characters that you’ll meet early in the game, and she can play an important part throughout the rest of the main campaign. Unfortunately for the male Vs out there, Judy can only be romanced by a V that has a feminine body type and a feminine voice tone.

You’ll first meet Judy during the build up to the heist to steal the Relic. As a friend of Evelyn’s, she doesn’t seem to like you all that much at first. This quickly fades, especially as you pursue Evelyn after the heist goes pear shaped.

After coming to terms with the fact that Johnny Silverhand is stuck inside your head, you’ll start hunting down a way to remove him without killing yourself in the process. This is when you can meet up with Judy again and start pursuing the romantic relationship a bit. Work through the quest Automatic Love, which has you tracking down Evelyn. Be sure to follow any optional tidbits about Judy, like calling her as you learn more about the situation.

Once the Evelyn situation has been handled, Judy moves into helping you out with side jobs, including an entire story arc that you can pursue with her. This arc begins with the job Ex-Factor, and will continue through multiple quests, including Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution. The important thing to remember during all of this is that you need to do what Judy asks or suggests to stay on her good side. Siding against her will lessen your chances of sealing the deal later on.

Work through the quests with Judy until you come across one called Pyramid Song. This is a special mission and at the end of it you’ll be able to make a move on Judy, if you’re playing as a female V with a feminine voice.

After the night ends, you’ll awake to find Judy asking what the night meant to you. Your choices include:

The beginning of something amazing.

A pleasant distraction.

Selecting the first option will start a relationship with Judy, completing the process and winning you Judy’s heart. Starting a relationship with Judy can have implications on the ending that you unlock in Cyberpunk 2077, so keep that in mind when making your final decision.

How to romance Panam Palmer

Panam is another romance option that male Vs can pursue in Cyberpunk 2077.

The second major romance option in Cyberpunk 2077 comes in the form of Panam Palmer, a nomad that you’ll meet when tracking down Anders Hellman. Panam doesn’t hold back and you’ll need a V with a male body type if you want to steal her nomadic heart.

Your time with Panam begins during a mission that sees you going after a transport that Rogue believes could hold Anders Hellman, the man that Johnny and V believe could help lead them to a solution for the Relic. You can test your romantic luck with Panam during the quest, but the real nitty gritty of the pursuit doesn’t begin until later on, after Panam starts contacting you about side jobs.

The first quest she needs your help on, called Riders on the Storm, will see you trapped in a small house out in the Badlands during a sandstorm. You’ll have a chance to make a move here, though she seems reluctant at first, and a bit too nervous to really get into things at the moment. Be patient and keep working with Panam until you hit the side jobs With a little Help From My Friends and Queen of the Highway. These quests give you another chance to get close to her, which you can use to get to know her a bit better.

Finally, during Queen of the Highway, you’ll have another chance to make a move and seal the deal. Wait until you’re inside of the Basilisk and jacked in together. This is where the steamy stuff happens, though Panam isn’t looking for any kind of long-term relationship like you might get with Judy or other characters.

Even if you don’t plan on romancing Panam, or if you’re playing a female V and can’t romance her, sticking close with her will help open up additional ending options, so keep that in mind as you continue through the game.

How to romance Kerry

He'll have aged a bit by the time you can romance him, but Kerry is still a viable option for male V players.

The third romance option on our list comes in the form of Kerry, one of Johnny Silverhand’s former bandmates. Kerry isn’t someone that you’ll cross paths with during the main storyline, so make sure you explore any side jobs that involve both Rogue and Johnny to pick up this option. You’ll also need to be a V with a masculine body and voice type, so female Vs don’t need to worry about this one.

During the missions with Rogue and Johnny, you’ll find yourself tasked with breaking into Kerry’s house and eventually trying to get the band back together for one final gig. Follow through these and then Kerry will reach out to you with another set of missions down the line.

Work through the missions that Kerry offers until you reach Off the Leash. During this quest you’ll have a chance to chat with Kerry at a bar on one of Night City’s rooftops. You can go in for the kiss, but it won’t actually happen until the next mission titled Boat Drinks, when you and Kerry head off on a boat trip. The kiss option will appear again during this mission, and things will get a bit spicy. Afterwards, you can choose to continue a relationship with him, or leave things as they were and walk away.

How to romance River Ward

Much like Kerry, this romance option is only available if you explore some of the side missions and gigs that come in. During the I Fought the Law side quest, you’ll meet River Ward, who is also looking into a case that you’ve been hired to figure out. You can only romance River if you’re rocking a female body type, so keep that in mind before trying to pursue.

After tying up the mystery, River will come to you needing help. This sparks the side job The Hunt, which has you looking into the disappearance of River’s nephew. After the mission ends, he’ll hit you up for dinner, kicking off the Following the River side job. After the end of this meet, River will ask whether you like him or not. You can choose to say yes or leave him as a friend. If you want to romance him, say that you do like him, and you’ll have the option to make it into a relationship. Much like the previous relationships on this list, getting into one with River will have implications on the game’s ending.

Alt Cunningham

Alt, another character that you’ll spend much of the game chasing down, isn’t really a romance option in the standard format. Instead, players will get to see plenty of romancing with Alt during their flashbacks to Johnny’s past. These flashbacks are used to flesh out the story a bit and while not super meaningful, they do become more important close to the game’s final moments.

Meredith Stout

Playing a male Corpo? Meredith might be looking for some alone time.

While it might be surprising to see this name on the list, there is a small chance to romance Stout after the big heist goes down in Act 1. You’ll need to be a male V and have started out with the Corpo lifepath. You’ll also need to use the chip that Stout gives you during the quest The Pick Up, without cleaning it of the virus. If you manage to pull it off, and Stout is happy with your decisions, then she’ll hit you up later on for a trip to the No-Tell Motel, where some spicy romance can happen. Stout isn’t the relationship type, though, so don’t go expecting any lasting connection in this pursuit.

Rogue Amendiares

Not your typical romantic option, but Rogue and Johnny can have a little fun.

The Queen of the Afterlife herself is probably the last person you’d expect to see on this list, but here she is. While not a core romance option, players will have some opportunities to let Johnny take over and pursue a bit of dating with Rogue down the line. It’s not a full blown relationship, but it does hold some meaning to the game’s ending if you made the correct choices.

Now that you know all the romance options in Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you check out our main Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more help.