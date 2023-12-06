New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) reports 75.4 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of November 30, 2023

A new SEC filing provided updated figures on GameStop's directly registered shares.
GameStop has released its earnings report, and in addition to information about its revenue and earnings over the latest quarter, it also provides several other new details about the company. GameStop has published a recent filing that was made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in which it reported 75.4 million directly registered shares.

Information about GameStop’s directly registered shares can be found in its newly shared SEC filing. On page 23 of the report, GameStop provides the following statement on its directly registered shares as well as where they’re currently held.

The gamestop logo on a black background.

It's notable that GameStop's number of directly registered shares has remained unchanged from the previous quarter. This is just one piece of information that came out as part of GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings report. This includes the fact that GameStop fell short of revenue expectations and took a smaller-than-expected loss on earnings-per-share. GameStop also ended the quarter with $1.2095 billion in cash & marketable securities. Be sure to visit our GME topic page so that you don’t miss any important updates.

