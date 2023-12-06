GameStop (GME) reports 75.4 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of November 30, 2023 A new SEC filing provided updated figures on GameStop's directly registered shares.

GameStop has released its earnings report, and in addition to information about its revenue and earnings over the latest quarter, it also provides several other new details about the company. GameStop has published a recent filing that was made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in which it reported 75.4 million directly registered shares.

Information about GameStop’s directly registered shares can be found in its newly shared SEC filing. On page 23 of the report, GameStop provides the following statement on its directly registered shares as well as where they’re currently held.

As of November 30, 2023, there were approximately 305,514,315 shares of our Class A common stock outstanding. Of those outstanding shares, approximately 230.1 million were held by Cede & Co on behalf of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (or approximately 75% of our outstanding shares) and approximately 75.4 million shares of our Class A common stock were held by registered holders with our transfer agent (or approximately 25% of our outstanding shares) as of November 30, 2023.

It's notable that GameStop's number of directly registered shares has remained unchanged from the previous quarter. This is just one piece of information that came out as part of GameStop's Q3 2023 earnings report. This includes the fact that GameStop fell short of revenue expectations and took a smaller-than-expected loss on earnings-per-share. GameStop also ended the quarter with $1.2095 billion in cash & marketable securities.