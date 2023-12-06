New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) ended Q3 2023 with $1.2095 billion in cash & marketable securities

GameStop's Q3 2023 earnings report revealed the company has a healthy amount of cash on hand.
REUTERS
1

GameStop (GME) reported its Q3 2023 earnings on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. While the company did miss revenue estimates, it ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities.

In the condensed consolidated balance sheets portion of the earnings report, GameStop revealed that in Q3 2023 it held $909 million in cash and a cash equivalents, plus $300.5 million in marketable securities. This adds up to just over $1.2 billion. By comparison, GameStop held just over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities in Q3 2022.

An image showing GameStop (GME) in after hours trading for December 6, 2023
A stock chart showing GameStop (GME) in after hours trading on December 6, 2023.

Beyond the specific numbers, GameStop didn’t add much context. The company didn’t release a statement about the results beyond a single sentence in their earnings report, stating, “The Company will not be holding a conference call today. Additional information can be found in the Company’s Form 10-Q.” This does not come as a surprise, as GameStop hasn't held a conference call for its earnings reports in 2023.

