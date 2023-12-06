GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue estimates on smaller than expected loss GameStop's latest earnings report shows another mediocre year for the gaming retailer.

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q3 2023, giving us a clear idea of how it performed during the most recent quarter. It’s one that shareholders likely won’t be too enthusiastic about, as GameStop reported a miss on revenue, though losses were smaller than expected.

GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings report was published on its financial website shortly after markets closed for the day. GameStop’s net sales for the quarter were $1.078 billion, which fall fairly short of the $1.2 billion expectation. As for EPS, GameStop took a loss of $0.01 per-share, which is smaller than the estimated loss of $0.08.

GameStop (GME) stock was up and down in after-hours trading today. After closing the day at $14.83, it climbed as high as $15.07 before falling as low as $14.58. It later evened out closer to where it ended the day.

While traditional earnings releases usually come with a statement from the CEO or other high-ranking member of the company, GameStop’s Q3 2023 report does not. The company has also made the decision to not hold an earnings call for the third consecutive quarter. As we dive further into the latest financial news from GameStop, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.