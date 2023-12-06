New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue estimates on smaller than expected loss

GameStop's latest earnings report shows another mediocre year for the gaming retailer.
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q3 2023, giving us a clear idea of how it performed during the most recent quarter. It’s one that shareholders likely won’t be too enthusiastic about, as GameStop reported a miss on revenue, though losses were smaller than expected.

GameStop’s Q3 2023 earnings report was published on its financial website shortly after markets closed for the day. GameStop’s net sales for the quarter were $1.078 billion, which fall fairly short of the $1.2 billion expectation. As for EPS, GameStop took a loss of $0.01 per-share, which is smaller than the estimated loss of $0.08.

A GameStop storefront.

GameStop (GME) stock was up and down in after-hours trading today. After closing the day at $14.83, it climbed as high as $15.07 before falling as low as $14.58. It later evened out closer to where it ended the day.

While traditional earnings releases usually come with a statement from the CEO or other high-ranking member of the company, GameStop’s Q3 2023 report does not. The company has also made the decision to not hold an earnings call for the third consecutive quarter. As we dive further into the latest financial news from GameStop, count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

