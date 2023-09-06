New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) reports 75.4 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of August 31, 2023

Directly registered shares for GameStop dipped from their volume in Q1 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Robinhood
1

As we comb the information that came out of GameStop’s Q2 2023 earnings results, one rather interesting metric to come out of the report was the currently reported number of directly registered shares (DRS) for GME. In Q2 2023, as of August 31, 2023, GameStop reported 75.4 million DRS in circulation. This was actually more than a million shares down from what was reported in Q1 2023.

GameStop reported its most recent metric for DRS in the Form 10-Q report that accompanied its Q2 2023 earnings results. In said form, GameStop reported a volume of 75.4 million directly registered shares as of August 31, 2023. This was down about 1.2 million shares from Q1 2023, in which GameStop previously reported 76.6 million DRS. It’s a notable drop and an interesting metric on the back of an otherwise satisfactory quarter for the company in comparison to estimates.

GameStop GME stock chart in after-hours trading on September 6, 2023.
GameStop (GME) stock value was up in after-hours trading on the back of the company's Q2 2023 earnings results.

GameStop has been an investment roller coaster over the course of the last several years. The company came into 2023 in a fairly confident state, claiming it had the path to “full-year profitability”. That seemed to have been thrown into turmoil when the company fired its former CEO earlier this year and made Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman. For all the effort that has gone into the company turning itself around, including ridding itself of much of its debt, GameStop still seems to be in an unstable place as shares jump around in value.

It's curious to see GameStop DRS take a drop quarter to quarter, but share values are up in after-hours trading. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further GameStop and GME news, as well as other tech and gaming companies reporting earnings results, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola