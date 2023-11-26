Weekend Discussion - November 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday evening. Thanksgiving weekend is coming to a close. So why not warm your heart with some puzzle solving?

Only one day to prepare in Project Zomboid

This bloke's YouTube channel is full of incredible and unique ways to play games. I love it.

James Hoffmann doing what he does best

This guy knows a thing or two about coffee.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Weather report time!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Looks chilly.

Target acquired

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Be careful when doing Yoga.

So much food in the belly!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Did you over eat too?

I love King of the Hill

SerfaSam on Cortex

I've got a folder full of delightful screenshots.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.