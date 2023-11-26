Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday evening. Thanksgiving weekend is coming to a close. So why not warm your heart with some puzzle solving?
Only one day to prepare in Project Zomboid
This bloke's YouTube channel is full of incredible and unique ways to play games. I love it.
James Hoffmann doing what he does best
This guy knows a thing or two about coffee.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Weather report time!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Looks chilly.
Target acquired
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Be careful when doing Yoga.
So much food in the belly!
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Did you over eat too?
I love King of the Hill
SerfaSam on Cortex
I've got a folder full of delightful screenshots.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Passenger - In Reverse
- Life Burns - Apocalyptica
- Save Our Selves [The Warning] - The Blackout
- Blue Monday - New Order
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - November 26, 2023