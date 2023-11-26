New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - November 26, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday evening. Thanksgiving weekend is coming to a close. So why not warm your heart with some puzzle solving?

Only one day to prepare in Project Zomboid

This bloke's YouTube channel is full of incredible and unique ways to play games. I love it.

James Hoffmann doing what he does best

This guy knows a thing or two about coffee.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Weather report time!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Looks chilly.

Target acquired

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Be careful when doing Yoga.

So much food in the belly!

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Did you over eat too?

I love King of the Hill

SerfaSam on Cortex

I've got a folder full of delightful screenshots.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Check out one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves cleaning his little toe beans!

Sam's ginger cat Rad cleaning his toes

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola