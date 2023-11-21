Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition physical copies only include DLC on disc for Xbox Even with the disc, physical PC and PS5 versions of the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition include Phantom Liberty as a download code.

CD Projekt RED announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition this week, which is meant to bring all of the content in the game together in one package both physically and digitally, save for one odd caveat. While physical Xbox versions of the package will include the base Cyberpunk 2077 game and Phantom Liberty expansion on the disc, PC and PS5 physical editions will only include Phantom Liberty as a download code alongside the base game disc.

CDPR announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition via the Cyberpunk twitter and website. The bundle contains the base Cyberpunk 2077 game, the Phantom Liberty DLC, and all of the updates that have come out along the way so far. It will be coming out in digital form worldwide and physical form in select regions on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on December 5, 2023. However, we also learned that Xbox will be the only physical version that contains all the content on the disc from CD Projekt RED Global Community Director Marcin Momot, who claimed that the PS5 and PC versions will only include Phantom Liberty as a download code.

CDPR Global Community Director Marcin Momot clarified that only physical Xbox versions of the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will include the Phantom Liberty expansion on the disc. PS5 and PC players will get a download code.

Source: Marcin Momot

It's a little odd to say the least, but it’s also worth noting that the Xbox Series X is the only platform among these that consistently has a disc drive. Even so, offering physical versions for the PS5 and PC platform only to separate the Phantom Liberty expansion from the disc as a DLC code is likely to disappoint players who were expecting to have all of Cyberpunk’s content in one place without a one-time use code. The game has certainly found its footing after a difficult launch with 25 million units of the base game sold and 3 million for Phantom Liberty, but CDPR’s latest decision might make the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition a harder sell for players that aren’t on Xbox.

Nonetheless, the package is coming out on December 5, 2023. As we close in on the final releases of the year, stay tuned for more news on Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, and more.