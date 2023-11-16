Embracer Group announces layoff of 900 more employees following Q2 2023 These new layoffs continue to be part of Embracer's ongoing restructuring, which have already seen several studios closed or downsized.

This week, Embracer Group released its Q2 2023 earnings results, and with it, a new round of mass layoffs throughout its studios. The company has continued to do this throughout 2023 as part of restructuring after an absolutely massive $2 billion deal fell through. It also seems that, based on statements by CEO Lars Wingefors during the call, layoffs may continue as the restructuring continues throughout Embracer’s fiscal year.

Embracer Group shared its Q2 2023 earnings results and accompanying interim report video on its YouTube channel this week. Kicking off the presentation, Lars Wingefors began by immediately addressing the latest layoffs at Embracer:

I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 people that left Embracer during the second quarter… As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger company. That said, it's painful to me that you need to leave the group… we have been and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we need to achieve.

Volition was among those who caught the axe, as Embracer Group shut down the studio amid its 2023 restructuring.

Source: Volition

Many groups have laid off employees in the tech and games industry during 2023. It’s been a terrible year for that, but Embracer has had a particularly bad one after a $2 billion deal with Saudi-backed Savvy Gaming Group got away. Since then, the company announced plans to examine its portfolio and drastically restructure. That plan has since seen groups like Zen Studios (makers of Pinball FX) face layoffs, while groups like the Saints Row and Red Faction developer Volition were outright closed.

From Wingefor’s wording, it seems that closures and layoffs are not done at Embracer Group in its fiscal 2023 restructuring. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for updates to this story.