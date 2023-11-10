Evening Reading - November 10, 2023 (Cortex 3-year anniversary edition)

Hello, Shacknews! I have returned from BlizzCon and am back home for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

We're celebrating three years of Cortex today!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Netflix continues to add to its mobile gaming lineup. Acclaimed Devolver Digital hits Death's Door and Katana Zero are coming soon.

Rainbow Six Siege is gearing up for its next season. We'll learn more this weekend.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion now has an updated release date of Nov. 30 for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC! 💫



Nightdive Studios thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as we work to deliver the best Turok 3 experience possible 🙏 pic.twitter.com/976HG1yuoU — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) November 10, 2023

The Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster has been pushed back. Please make a note of it.

And Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is getting its first crossover. Check out this new content from Final Fantasy 9!

How's the weather out there?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

One of Twitter's few bright spots is back and on Cortex!

Toy story

The Strong's Chris Bensch along with @GMA's Lara Spencer revealed the 2023 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees this morning! Congratulations to baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Nerf Toys, and FAN FAVORITE Fisher-Price Corn Popper! https://t.co/phSqbJweej — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) November 10, 2023

Nerf is finally getting its due.

Toss a coin to your streaming provider

Geralt of Rivia hits the seas in 2024.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Super Mario Bros. Wonder speedruns are coming in fast. On this edition of PB Precipice, Adef recounts how he completed the game in a hair under two hours.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, oh, this is a fun one. Sakurai looks at fighter reveal videos and how they help feed a fighting game's marketing.

This week in Shaqnews (and Candacenews)

Shaq and Candace Parker visit the Colorado women's basketball team.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

When two giant Godzillas go at it, we'll be there!

Tonight in video game music

There's a new album from the folks at The 8-Bit Big Band. Here's Game Changer in its entirety.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of November!