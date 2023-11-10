Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 10: Catching up with new releases

It was noted with the console deals, but the big digital retailers are taking things easy before Black Friday (or in the case of the PC gaming world, the Steam Winter Sale) starts up. However, if you're looking for newer releases, Valve's storefront isn't where you want to be anyway.

First, check out Fanatical. The Fanatical Birthday Sale celebration is continuing through the next week and while there are dozens of the year's best releases on sale, there are also some big discounts on newer titles. That includes RoboCop: Rogue City, Ghostrunner 2, and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. Gamebillet still has some early discounts on Cities: Skylines 2 and The Lords of the Fallen. Lastly, head over to Green Man Gaming, which has deals on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and The Invincible.

If you're looking specifically for Steam deals, there's a first-time discount on Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and a promotion for Capcom's Singles Day.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

