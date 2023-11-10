Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 10: Catching up with new releases

It was noted with the console deals, but the big digital retailers are taking things easy before Black Friday (or in the case of the PC gaming world, the Steam Winter Sale) starts up. However, if you're looking for newer releases, Valve's storefront isn't where you want to be anyway.
First, check out Fanatical. The Fanatical Birthday Sale celebration is continuing through the next week and while there are dozens of the year's best releases on sale, there are also some big discounts on newer titles. That includes RoboCop: Rogue City, Ghostrunner 2, and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. Gamebillet still has some early discounts on Cities: Skylines 2 and The Lords of the Fallen. Lastly, head over to Green Man Gaming, which has deals on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and The Invincible.
If you're looking specifically for Steam deals, there's a first-time discount on Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and a promotion for Capcom's Singles Day.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Golden Light - FREE until 11/16
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/2)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle [Steam] - $35.99 (52% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.95 (26% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.95 (19% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.29 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.41 (71% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $34.89 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $12.47 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.98 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $16.77 (63% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $6.37 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Fort Solis [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- Doom 3 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/18)
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/22)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.42 (71% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $31.67 (47% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $35.20 (65% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- After Us [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $14.75 (51% off)
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $11.14 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Handheld Friendly Sale
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Single's Day Sale
- Exoprimal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- DuckTales Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Capcom Singles Day Sale.
- Stranded: Alien Dawn - $24.49 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem + A Plague Tale: Innocence - $31.49 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/13)
- Isonzo - $9.89 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/13)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $27.99 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
