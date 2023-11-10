Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 10: Turtle Power!

There isn't a lot to get excited about with the three major console makers this weekend. Everyone's holding their cards close to their chest in anticipation of Black Friday weekend. Heck, Nintendo's sales page literally has a brief section hyping it. (Coming November 20!)

Since everyone's punting this weekend, let's focus on a first-time sale that should excite old school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. Did you play last year's Shredder's Revenge, which took several year-end awards here at Shacknews? Shredder's Revenge and this year's all-new Dimension Shellshock DLC are being bundled together for a nice discount over on the PlayStation Store. So pick it up and become the Shredder!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

