Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 10: Turtle Power!

There isn't a lot to get excited about with the three major console makers this weekend. Everyone's holding their cards close to their chest in anticipation of Black Friday weekend. Heck, Nintendo's sales page literally has a brief section hyping it. (Coming November 20!)
Since everyone's punting this weekend, let's focus on a first-time sale that should excite old school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. Did you play last year's Shredder's Revenge, which took several year-end awards here at Shacknews? Shredder's Revenge and this year's all-new Dimension Shellshock DLC are being bundled together for a nice discount over on the PlayStation Store. So pick it up and become the Shredder!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sifu - $20.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - $29.99 (25% off)
- I Am Fish - $5.99 (70% off)
- Construction Simulator - $34.99 (30% off)
- Bomber Crew - $1.99 (90% off)
- American Fugitive - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- ID@Xbox Simulator Sale
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $12.99 (35% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $13.49 (70% off)
- Banner Saga 3 - $4.99 (80% off)
- Pit People - $6.99 (65% off)
- Plague Inc: Evolved - $5.24 (65% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $5.39 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Weekend Offer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle - $20.09 (30% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $19.99 (20% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Weekend Offer.
- Essential Picks
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart - $44.79 (36% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Tchia - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sifu Premium Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $17.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Temtem - $26.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $21.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- WB Games Halloween Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Digimon World: Next Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Survive - $23.99 (60% off)
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $29.99 (40% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $22.49 (55% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fashion Police Squad - $14.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $14.99 (70% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
