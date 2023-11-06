Pyramid Head may be getting an origin story in the Silent Hill 2 remake A Best Buy listing for the game teased that Pyramid Head's background will be newly explored in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Since his arrival in the Silent Hill franchise, Pyramid Head has pretty much been the unofficial mascot of the series, for better or worse. It looks like Konami and Bloober Team also want to expand this creature’s origin in the place it first appeared: Silent Hill 2. In a recent listing for the game, it was revealed that Pyramid Head will have an expanded role in the Silent Hill 2 remake in which players will actually play the character.

It was a Canadian Best Buy listing for the Silent Hill 2 remake that revealed the details of Pyramid Head’s expanded role, as spotted by Bob of the You Can’t Scare Me Podcast. According to the listing, we’ll get an all-new playable section with Pyramid Head that explores the creature’s origin:

Fan favourite character, Pyramid Head, makes a return along with a special origin story for fans to play through.

Best Buy Canada's listing for the Silent Hill 2 remake shares that Pyramid Head will have an extended origin and playable part.

Source: Best Buy Canada

This is an interesting deviation from the original Silent Hill 2 to say the least. Pyramid Head is a particular character that haunts the player throughout the game with very good reason. It’s a little strange that we would see an origin for this monster, but Pyramid Head has also been a highly popular creature in the series despite the nature of the character.

Either way, it looks like we’ll be able to play as the creature as we jump into the Silent Hill 2 remake. Bloober Team and Konami have been working fervently on bringing a refreshed version of the game while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original. Bloober is especially invested as it sees Silent Hill 2 as its step from niche to mainstream horror game design.

Whether Pyramid Head’s new playable section works out or not will be interesting to see. We’re still waiting on a concrete release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake, so stay tuned for the latest on the game as it becomes available.