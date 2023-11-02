Microsoft to reportedly pull free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit Employees outside of the Xbox wing have reportedly been told they will no longer be receiving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Reports have surfaced that Microsoft plans to remove the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit for employees not in the Xbox division. Employees have since expressed dissatisfaction on the company’s internal messaging platform, with Microsoft CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer noting he wasn’t aware of the change.



Source: Xbox

On November 2, 2023, Tom Warren of The Verge reported that Microsoft is allegedly removing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for “most of its 238,000 employees”, a benefit that was completely free.

According to Warren, his understanding is that Xbox employees will keep the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit, and that this removal of the benefit applies to employees not in the division. Employees will still be able to take advantage of the internal store, where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be purchased at a discount.

Word of the benefit removal surfaced when Microsoft informed employees this week of the change. According to sources, the change will go into effect in January 2024. However, it would appear that Microsoft CEO of Gaming himself, Phil Spencer, is none the wiser to this change and is reportedly looking into it.

Xbox Game Pass has continued to be a popular service, with Microsoft reporting a new subscriber high during its Q2 2023 earnings results. Since then, the service has introduced a Friend Referral program, joined GeForce Now, and continued to add new release titles to its catalog.

Microsoft’s decision to end its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for employees is certainly an odd one. However, it’s not too late for the company to reverse its decision. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the situation.