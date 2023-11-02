New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft to reportedly pull free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit

Employees outside of the Xbox wing have reportedly been told they will no longer be receiving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Microsoft
6

Reports have surfaced that Microsoft plans to remove the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit for employees not in the Xbox division. Employees have since expressed dissatisfaction on the company’s internal messaging platform, with Microsoft CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer noting he wasn’t aware of the change.

Key art for Xbox Game Pass

Source: Xbox

On November 2, 2023, Tom Warren of The Verge reported that Microsoft is allegedly removing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for “most of its 238,000 employees”, a benefit that was completely free.

According to Warren, his understanding is that Xbox employees will keep the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit, and that this removal of the benefit applies to employees not in the division. Employees will still be able to take advantage of the internal store, where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be purchased at a discount.

Word of the benefit removal surfaced when Microsoft informed employees this week of the change. According to sources, the change will go into effect in January 2024. However, it would appear that Microsoft CEO of Gaming himself, Phil Spencer, is none the wiser to this change and is reportedly looking into it.

Xbox Game Pass has continued to be a popular service, with Microsoft reporting a new subscriber high during its Q2 2023 earnings results. Since then, the service has introduced a Friend Referral program, joined GeForce Now, and continued to add new release titles to its catalog.

Microsoft’s decision to end its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for employees is certainly an odd one. However, it’s not too late for the company to reverse its decision. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the situation.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 2, 2023 6:30 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Microsoft to reportedly pull free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit

    redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 2, 2023 4:58 PM

      MS pulls free game pass ultimate from employees

      https://www.theverge.com/2023/11/2/23944124/microsoft-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-free-employee-removed

      Dick move

      EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 2, 2023 5:02 PM

        Well I mean, they only have a market cap of $2.59T and pulled in $23B in profit on $56B in revenue *last quarter alone*.

        So gotta be frugal.

      General Balsaga legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2023 5:45 PM

        Nothing of TRUE value lost. Hell that is a raise in time give back to employees so they don't waste it scrolling the shit available in gamepass only to play something else not on Gamepass.

      FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2023 5:46 PM

        Seems petty. I don't get it.

        the city legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 2, 2023 6:32 PM

          some useless director can show saved costs on a slide deck and get promoted so he can buy a third house

      David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2023 5:54 PM

        BREAKING: Microsoft employees are no longer part of Game Pass.

      PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:04 PM

        Maybe they get a 1 year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club instead this year?

      Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:05 PM

        I do wonder if this has anything do with concessions made for the merger. Seems unlikely but I see no other reason that stands out.

      Wadmaasi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:13 PM

        Yep we were talking about nit this morning. 😿😿😿

      EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:13 PM

        They are taking away the restaurant tickets!

        feek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 2, 2023 6:31 PM

          part of my wages are in 14-day Gamepass Trials

      railchu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:13 PM

        I don't think 200,000 old people who don't play games are gonna care.

        redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 2, 2023 6:24 PM

          Yeah those old fucks! Not like us young cool kids right

        duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 2, 2023 6:32 PM

          Gonna go out on a limb and say the average Microsoft employee is significantly younger than your average shacker

      industro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 2, 2023 6:32 PM

        To be fair, some Microsoft employees only work there for the free game pass. It's less headache if they just quit instead of having to pay severance.

