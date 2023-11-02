Twitch to end support for Nintendo Switch in January 2024 Nintendo Switch users will no longer be able to download the Twitch app on Switch starting next week.

It would appear that Nintendo Switch users will be losing access to the Twitch app in the months ahead. Twitch announced today that starting next week, it will delist the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch eShop. Moreover, support for and access to the app on the Switch will eventually end altogether in January 2024.

Twitch shared details about this ending of service on the Nintendo Switch in an alert on its support website this week. According to the alert, Twitch has scheduled dates in order to delist the app and cease new downloads on the Nintendo Switch, and then ending service for all users on Switch later:

We will be ending support for the Twitch App on Nintendo Switch. Starting November 6th 2023, new users will no longer be able to download the Twitch app in the Nintendo eShop. Existing users will lose access to the Twitch App on Nintedo Switch starting January 31, 2024.

Twitch will no longer be available for new downloads to the Switch after November 6, and service fully ends for the platform in January 2024.

Source: Nintendo

It’s a strange move to say the least. There’s no word if a licensing agreement had come to an end (which is most likely the case) or if some other issue made Twitch service incompatible with Switch’s current hardware and firmware. There has been no lack of rumor of Nintendo preparing a new console, even during this last week when patents were discovered, but it has also said that it still intends to continue supporting the Nintendo Switch through March 2025. With that in mind, it’s a little more confusing that Twitch would outright end service on a platform that still has a lot of life left.

Nonetheless, users utilizing Twitch on Switch should switch where they scratch their Twitch-viewing itch before January when service on the platform is officially discontinued.