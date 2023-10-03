Nintendo plans to support the Switch through March 2025 Nintendo's plans through March 2024 include maintaining the momentum of Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Switch 'second units and replacements.'

With more than 6 years since the original Nintendo Switch came out, many would consider it long in the tooth, but it’s still a best-selling console for Nintendo and the company seems content to let it continue to drive sales for around two more years. In a recent interview, Nintendo Japan president Shuntaro Furukawa shared that the company has plans to support the original Nintendo Switch all the way through March 2025. It intends to maximize the momentum of hit products like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie through the coming fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

President Furukawa shared details of Nintendo’s plans for the original Switch’s life cycle in a recent interview by Nikkei, parts of which were translated and posted on NeoGAF. According to the translation, Furukawa claims Nintendo is currently researching and developing new hardware that continues to suggest that a new console is on the way, but it’s also not in any hurry to leave the current Switch behind.

The Nintendo Switch is already one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, trailing only behind the Nintendo DS in unit sales.

Source: Nintendo

Furukawa went on to share the details of just how long Nintendo has planned to develop new games and apps for the Nintendo Switch:

We are still working on Nintendo Switch software for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The momentum will be sustained to continue to expand the Switch business. In the fiscal year ending March 2024, we will keep up the Zelda momentum and move into the holiday selling season. In terms of hardware, we will maximize demand not only for new purchases, but also for second units and replacements.

There have been no lack of rumors regarding the next generation of the Nintendo Switch, up to and including Bobby Kotick suggesting that its performance power would be close to PS4 and .Xbox One levels. That said, Nintendo and its fans have made it one of the best-selling consoles in the company’s history. As of Nintendo’s earnings results posted on June 30, 2023, the Switch sat at 129.53 million units sold across all models, putting it only second behind the Nintendo DS.

As much as everyone would love to see the next generation of Nintendo consoles, and as much as they seem to be in development based off constant and occasionally credible rumors and reports, it seems Nintendo is still content to let the original Switch continue to drive sales for just a bit longer. As we look forward to a packed couple seasons of games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, stay tuned for what comes next out of the company.