Bobby Kotick says Switch successor will be closer to Xbox One & PS4 performance We learned more about Nintendo's heavily rumored Switch successor during the Microsoft and FTC trial.

Arguably no piece of video game hardware has been the subject of more rumors and speculation in recent years than the successor to the Nintendo Switch. While Nintendo has been incredibly tight-lipped about what comes after the Switch, industry players have spent years theorizing about the upcoming console’s hardware and software offerings. During Microsoft’s FTC trial, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick claimed that the next Nintendo console’s performance and power will be similar to that of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

It was during the ongoing Microsoft FTC trial that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was called to the stand. He talked about Microsoft’s recent deal to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo consoles, revealing that he read about the agreement in the news. Even more notably, the embattled CEO had some intriguing details to share about Nintendo’s rumored Switch successor. After an email between Bobby Kotick and Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa was shown in court, Kotick shared that he expects the next Nintendo console’s specifications to have “closer alignment” to the PS4 and Xbox One generation of consoles.



Source: Nintendo

Kotick also expressed regret for not bringing Call of Duty games earlier. He stated that Activision had the opportunity to do so, but wasn’t confident in the hybrid console prior to its release. The Switch went on to become the third best-selling console of all time.

It’s worth noting that while Bobby Kotick has expectations for what the Nintendo Switch successor’s power will be, he admits that he does not have the specs. That said, the speculation makes sense. Nintendo consoles have not been on-par with the latest Xbox and PlayStation hardware, and The Big N hasn’t shown any interest in competing when it comes to hardware fidelity. We’ll continue to follow and report the biggest stories out of the Xbox and FTC trial.