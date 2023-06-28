Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Bobby Kotick says Switch successor will be closer to Xbox One & PS4 performance

We learned more about Nintendo's heavily rumored Switch successor during the Microsoft and FTC trial.
Donovan Erskine
Activision Blizzard
2

Arguably no piece of video game hardware has been the subject of more rumors and speculation in recent years than the successor to the Nintendo Switch. While Nintendo has been incredibly tight-lipped about what comes after the Switch, industry players have spent years theorizing about the upcoming console’s hardware and software offerings. During Microsoft’s FTC trial, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick claimed that the next Nintendo console’s performance and power will be similar to that of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

It was during the ongoing Microsoft FTC trial that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was called to the stand. He talked about Microsoft’s recent deal to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo consoles, revealing that he read about the agreement in the news. Even more notably, the embattled CEO had some intriguing details to share about Nintendo’s rumored Switch successor. After an email between Bobby Kotick and Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa was shown in court, Kotick shared that he expects the next Nintendo console’s specifications to have “closer alignment” to the PS4 and Xbox One generation of consoles.

The Nintendo Switch Oled docked against a red background.

Source: Nintendo

Kotick also expressed regret for not bringing Call of Duty games earlier. He stated that Activision had the opportunity to do so, but wasn’t confident in the hybrid console prior to its release. The Switch went on to become the third best-selling console of all time.

It’s worth noting that while Bobby Kotick has expectations for what the Nintendo Switch successor’s power will be, he admits that he does not have the specs. That said, the speculation makes sense. Nintendo consoles have not been on-par with the latest Xbox and PlayStation hardware, and The Big N hasn’t shown any interest in competing when it comes to hardware fidelity. We’ll continue to follow and report the biggest stories out of the Xbox and FTC trial.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

