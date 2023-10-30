All product announcements from the Apple Scary Fast Event Apple brings back color and speed with its new MacBook and iMac, announced at its Scary Fast event.

Today the latest Apple Event took place called Scary Fast. This event saw Apple take a deep dive into its Mac line of products. Let’s take a look at everything Apple announced.

All Apple Scary Fast Event announcements

The Apple Scary Fast Event took place on October 30, 2023. The event highlighted a new series of chips, new entries in the MacBook line, and a return to the iMac featuring a suite of colors.

M3, M3 Pro & M3 Max chips



Source: Apple

Apple kicked off its Scary Fast event with the unveiling of its new line of chips, the M3 series. In a press release, Apple notes that these are the MacBook and iMac are the first personal computers to feature 3-nanometer process technology, capable of rendering speeds 2.5 times faster than the M1 chipsets.

One of the selling points of the M3 series is what Apple is calling Dynamic Caching. This is the cornerstone of the new GPU architecture that allows “only the exact amount of memory needed” for each task. Furthermore, the M3 uses unified memory architecture, allowing the chips to “access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory”. The chips also allow for 128GB of memory.

New MacBook Pro



Source: Apple

Apple’s next announcement was a new range of MacBook Pro products featuring the M3 series of chips. The new MacBook comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch variety and even features a new Space Black color option. All models of the MacBook Pro feature the Liquid Retina XDR display that offers 20 percent brighter SDR content. They also feature a 1080p camera, six-speaker system, 22 hours of battery life, and more. The prices start at $1,599 for the 14-inch and $2,499 for the 16-inch.

New iMac in various colors



Source: Apple

Finally, Apple is bringing color back to the iMac with the latest release of the popular personal computer. Like the MacBook, the iMac features the new M3 chips and a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display. But most importantly, it comes in seven different colors. Those who use an iMac for editing will be pleased to hear that the new version can edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video and editing software, like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, are 2 times faster.

Apple unveiled the starting price points for the iMac products with the 8-core GPU starting at $1,299 and the 10-core GPU starting at $1,499. Consumers will be able to select additional features and tweak elements when making their purchase.

That’s everything from the October 2023 Apple Scary Fast Event. For a deeper look at the announcements, take a look at our Apple topic page, where you can find write-ups for a lot of the highlights as well as information on Apple’s recent earnings reports.