All product announcements from the Apple Scary Fast Event
Apple brings back color and speed with its new MacBook and iMac, announced at its Scary Fast event.
Today the latest Apple Event took place called Scary Fast. This event saw Apple take a deep dive into its Mac line of products. Let’s take a look at everything Apple announced.
All Apple Scary Fast Event announcements
The Apple Scary Fast Event took place on October 30, 2023. The event highlighted a new series of chips, new entries in the MacBook line, and a return to the iMac featuring a suite of colors.
M3, M3 Pro & M3 Max chips
Apple kicked off its Scary Fast event with the unveiling of its new line of chips, the M3 series. In a press release, Apple notes that these are the MacBook and iMac are the first personal computers to feature 3-nanometer process technology, capable of rendering speeds 2.5 times faster than the M1 chipsets.
Apple announces new M3 chips. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/i5mXso4mk4— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 31, 2023
One of the selling points of the M3 series is what Apple is calling Dynamic Caching. This is the cornerstone of the new GPU architecture that allows “only the exact amount of memory needed” for each task. Furthermore, the M3 uses unified memory architecture, allowing the chips to “access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory”. The chips also allow for 128GB of memory.
New MacBook Pro
Apple’s next announcement was a new range of MacBook Pro products featuring the M3 series of chips. The new MacBook comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch variety and even features a new Space Black color option. All models of the MacBook Pro feature the Liquid Retina XDR display that offers 20 percent brighter SDR content. They also feature a 1080p camera, six-speaker system, 22 hours of battery life, and more. The prices start at $1,599 for the 14-inch and $2,499 for the 16-inch.
New MacBook Pro... Now in Space Black. #AppleEvent $AAPL pic.twitter.com/hVNEPle2xQ— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 31, 2023
New iMac in various colors
Finally, Apple is bringing color back to the iMac with the latest release of the popular personal computer. Like the MacBook, the iMac features the new M3 chips and a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display. But most importantly, it comes in seven different colors. Those who use an iMac for editing will be pleased to hear that the new version can edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video and editing software, like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, are 2 times faster.
Apple unveiled the starting price points for the iMac products with the 8-core GPU starting at $1,299 and the 10-core GPU starting at $1,499. Consumers will be able to select additional features and tweak elements when making their purchase.
That’s everything from the October 2023 Apple Scary Fast Event. For a deeper look at the announcements, take a look at our Apple topic page, where you can find write-ups for a lot of the highlights as well as information on Apple’s recent earnings reports.
They're pitching hard at Intel users now that the M3 is such a big jump over both the old Intel Macs and M1. The Mac sales slump over the last year was presumably because M2 was such a small improvement over M1.
The iMac bump is good too, not just because of the M3 but also because RAM isn't limited to 16GB. Its a huge bump for anyone coming from an Intel iMac.
Looks like it's very much tied directly to the CPU. I wonder what this says about the system integration. The previous model had a lot more configuration options. I am leaning towards the M3 Pro with 36 gigs and 1 TB SSD. Also the SSD price differences are absurd. $400 to jump from 1TB to 2TB? Woof.
even if it's made of the very best fastest ssd chips ever, they've been charging that amount since the very beginning of the apple silicon age. It's like "woooo we have 3nm super tech" and at the same time "ssd's are too hard to make so we need them to be very expensive cause trust us it's worth it"
Note on the battery life: Up to 22 hours Apple TV app movie playback Up to 15 hours wireless web
Then from the bottom of the page: Actual rating of 69.6 watt-hours (14-inch model) or 99.6 watt-hours (16-inch model). Testing conducted by Apple in September and October 2023 using preproduction 14-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD; preproduction 14-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD; and preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to 8 clicks from bottom. The Apple TV app movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to 8 clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
I'm sure that's the vast outlying use case but ultimately it doesn't really matter. The price cut and ram upgrade cost effectively makes the "same price base" model 16GB which is fine I guess, just kinda bad optics for people who care about that kind of thing.
I bet they don't sell many 8GB MBPs, but they also probably don't care because it probably doesn't really cost them anything to offer it and a "lower price" makes good headlines for people who don't care about specs.
I guess on the flip side, people might care about the 120hz hdr display and some other stuff in the MBP that makes it a worthwhile upgrade over the MBA so maybe there is a market for it.
Ars has a good breakdown of the CPU changes. https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/10/everything-to-know-about-apples-new-m3-m3-pro-and-m3-max-processors/
