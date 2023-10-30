New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

All product announcements from the Apple Scary Fast Event

Apple brings back color and speed with its new MacBook and iMac, announced at its Scary Fast event.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
32

Today the latest Apple Event took place called Scary Fast. This event saw Apple take a deep dive into its Mac line of products. Let’s take a look at everything Apple announced.

All Apple Scary Fast Event announcements

The Apple Scary Fast Event took place on October 30, 2023. The event highlighted a new series of chips, new entries in the MacBook line, and a return to the iMac featuring a suite of colors.

M3, M3 Pro & M3 Max chips

Apple's M3 chips

Source: Apple

Apple kicked off its Scary Fast event with the unveiling of its new line of chips, the M3 series. In a press release, Apple notes that these are the MacBook and iMac are the first personal computers to feature 3-nanometer process technology, capable of rendering speeds 2.5 times faster than the M1 chipsets.

One of the selling points of the M3 series is what Apple is calling Dynamic Caching. This is the cornerstone of the new GPU architecture that allows “only the exact amount of memory needed” for each task. Furthermore, the M3 uses unified memory architecture, allowing the chips to “access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory”. The chips also allow for 128GB of memory.

New MacBook Pro

An Apple MacBook Pro in Space Black

Source: Apple

Apple’s next announcement was a new range of MacBook Pro products featuring the M3 series of chips. The new MacBook comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch variety and even features a new Space Black color option. All models of the MacBook Pro feature the Liquid Retina XDR display that offers 20 percent brighter SDR content. They also feature a 1080p camera, six-speaker system, 22 hours of battery life, and more. The prices start at $1,599 for the 14-inch and $2,499 for the 16-inch.

New iMac in various colors

Seven iMacs lined up in different colors

Source: Apple

Finally, Apple is bringing color back to the iMac with the latest release of the popular personal computer. Like the MacBook, the iMac features the new M3 chips and a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display. But most importantly, it comes in seven different colors. Those who use an iMac for editing will be pleased to hear that the new version can edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video and editing software, like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro, are 2 times faster.

Apple unveiled the starting price points for the iMac products with the 8-core GPU starting at $1,299 and the 10-core GPU starting at $1,499. Consumers will be able to select additional features and tweak elements when making their purchase.

That’s everything from the October 2023 Apple Scary Fast Event. For a deeper look at the announcements, take a look at our Apple topic page, where you can find write-ups for a lot of the highlights as well as information on Apple’s recent earnings reports.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 30, 2023 6:45 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, All product announcements from the Apple Scary Fast Event

    • mlev legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 30, 2023 3:31 PM

      Apple Scary Fast Event thread!!

      Event begins in 90 minutes. What are your predictions? What are your wishes? It seems like there’s a lot of hype around this event for relatively minor increments, but who knows.

      • mlev legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 4:07 PM

        I’m hoping for a new iMac. A big one. Like 32”. I doubt it’ll happen… but I want one.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 4:18 PM

        It'll be interesting to see if we just get the M3 for the Air/13" Pro or the M3 Pro and Max at the same time.

        Apple's problem is the M1 is still too fast, no reason to upgrade :(

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        October 30, 2023 4:20 PM

        Who schedules a product event at 5pm pacific on a Monday, other than people who don't have a family.

        • nakedsavage legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 30, 2023 4:53 PM

          I like it for the east coast anyway. If I wanted to watch live I could because I’m not working.

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:00 PM

          It’s aligned with Japan’s work day, supposedly for gaming announcements.

      • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:04 PM

        If nothing else the spooky intro music was deeply enjoyable.

      • angrytaxman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:05 PM

        How did he not say “Heeere’s Johnny!” Big miss.

        • mlev legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:06 PM

          Busting out all 3 chips right off the bat. I wonder what else is coming!

          No M3 Ultra yet, notably.

        • mlev legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:25 PM

          $400 price drop on MBP!

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 5:30 PM

            RIP 13” MacBook Pro

          • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 5:30 PM

            Wonder if this means the 13 inch touchbar MBP can finally die

            • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 30, 2023 5:34 PM

              Yupppp looks like it! FINALLY IT IS DEAD

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:29 PM

        Performance improvements look pretty nice. About a 15% bum in compute. I'll be interested to see how the new GPU performs.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:30 PM

        Man this event is so … sales pitchy… just trying to get people to buy buy buy…

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:31 PM

          Nothing too appealing. If you already had a m1 or m2 laptop this event is a nonevent basically.

        • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:36 PM

          That is every event (besides maybe WWDC)

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:37 PM

          They're pitching hard at Intel users now that the M3 is such a big jump over both the old Intel Macs and M1. The Mac sales slump over the last year was presumably because M2 was such a small improvement over M1.

          The iMac bump is good too, not just because of the M3 but also because RAM isn't limited to 16GB. Its a huge bump for anyone coming from an Intel iMac.

        • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:38 PM

          It's a cyclical marketing event conducted by a $3 trillion company. What did you expect?

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:50 PM

          You think they should add "or not, up to you" at the end of every presentation?

          • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 6:03 PM

            If they had Ron Swanson do their product launch videos I could get behind that.

            "Buy our new laptops, or don't, I'm not here to beg."

        • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 7:01 PM

          Does make it feel like sales are low and they're trying their hardest to push it.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 7:07 PM

            M2 laptops were a bust, presumably because everyone had bought the M1

      • Beady legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:31 PM

        And that's it

      • smackpiece legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:40 PM

        i just wanted a m3 ipad mini

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:41 PM

          nope! but you can buy a M3 iMac which would look great on your desk!!! /salesdrone

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:43 PM

        who else thinks space black is kinda bad looking?

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:43 PM

          it's a return to the "all blackout" look which is quite passe.

          maybe if they had RGB backlights on a space black frame that would be super cool

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:51 PM

          Yeah it isn't doing anything for me.

        • mlev legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:48 PM

          I was super hoping for like a slate blue.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:46 PM

        I was playing around with the build tool on the website and the RAM allocation is super weird. give it a try

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:52 PM

          Looks like it's very much tied directly to the CPU. I wonder what this says about the system integration. The previous model had a lot more configuration options. I am leaning towards the M3 Pro with 36 gigs and 1 TB SSD. Also the SSD price differences are absurd. $400 to jump from 1TB to 2TB? Woof.

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            October 30, 2023 5:55 PM

            yah the ssd is insane pricing

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              October 30, 2023 5:55 PM

              even if it's made of the very best fastest ssd chips ever, they've been charging that amount since the very beginning of the apple silicon age. It's like "woooo we have 3nm super tech" and at the same time "ssd's are too hard to make so we need them to be very expensive cause trust us it's worth it"

            • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 30, 2023 5:58 PM

              I guess I'll be investing in some external storage.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:46 PM

        Note on the battery life: Up to 22 hours Apple TV app movie playback Up to 15 hours wireless web

        Then from the bottom of the page: Actual rating of 69.6 watt-hours (14-inch model) or 99.6 watt-hours (16-inch model). Testing conducted by Apple in September and October 2023 using preproduction 14-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD; preproduction 14-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD; and preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to 8 clicks from bottom. The Apple TV app movie playback test measures battery life by playing back HD 1080p content with display brightness set to 8 clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.

        • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 5:50 PM

          I don't think I've ever owned a single electronic product that runs on batteries that has a run time anywhere close to advertised life.

          • mlev legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 6:49 PM

            My m1 macbook air certainly does. I don't even bring a charger on weekend trips anymore. It just lasts the whole time.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:20 PM

          Ok? That's how it's been for all the previous apple silicon laptops too. What are you expecting? They're telling you the testing conditions and configuration they're using. Am I missing the "lol, gotcha!" here?

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 6:29 PM

            I was just noting the hours and how they arrived at the measurement. No gotcha.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        October 30, 2023 5:54 PM

        Base model 8 Gb ram in 2023 is a disgrace. don't care about how apple silicon doesn't need ram (yes it does) - it's just a money grab because anyone who wants a mbp14 (instead of the mbair) will want more than 8gb ram.

        • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:04 PM

          8GB on anything labelled Pro is a definite disgrace and/or outrage.

        • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:12 PM

          Yeah, that's what I'm hung up on, too.

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:38 PM

          8 gb of ram is plenty for the vast majority of customers that buy a MBP (which don’t even need the pro, they just want one)

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 30, 2023 6:49 PM

            If you're ok with 8GB you're going to be just fine with a MBA. MBP shouldn't have an 8GB option. MBA should continue to have it because you're right, it's totally fine for many people.

            • jim bone
              reply
              October 30, 2023 6:54 PM

              there’s a whole slew of professional uses that can benefit from extra compute but the benefits of extra memory are more marginal.

              • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 30, 2023 6:54 PM

                Not at 8GB.

                • jim bone
                  reply
                  October 30, 2023 6:58 PM

                  yes, there are. I spend most of my time working on these types of problems at work.

                  • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    October 30, 2023 7:12 PM

                    I'm sure that's the vast outlying use case but ultimately it doesn't really matter. The price cut and ram upgrade cost effectively makes the "same price base" model 16GB which is fine I guess, just kinda bad optics for people who care about that kind of thing.

                    I bet they don't sell many 8GB MBPs, but they also probably don't care because it probably doesn't really cost them anything to offer it and a "lower price" makes good headlines for people who don't care about specs.

                    I guess on the flip side, people might care about the 120hz hdr display and some other stuff in the MBP that makes it a worthwhile upgrade over the MBA so maybe there is a market for it.

                    • jim bone
                      reply
                      October 30, 2023 7:37 PM

                      I guess it’s bad optics for people who care about specs but don’t quite grasp the diversity of ways the machines may be used and when certain specs do or don’t matter

                      • jim bone
                        reply
                        October 30, 2023 7:41 PM

                        I use a crappy 8GB Lenovo at work for analysis off of large terabyte sized data sets. I never max out my memory because I know how to manage it properly; conversely my CPU cores are pegged for hours or days at a time.

                        • jim bone
                          reply
                          October 30, 2023 7:43 PM

                          stuff that slows me down:
                          1) execution speed
                          2) cache misses

                          both things an 8GB MBP are excellent at

                    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      October 30, 2023 11:32 PM

                      The entry level 8gb MBP is their best selling MBP. That’s why it exists, because the branding of MBP is so strong. Tons of corporate buyers want a “pro” machine without actually needing it, and that’s the one they go for. It’s why the touchbar MBP has stuck around for so long until now.

        • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:40 PM

          A tale as old as time with regards to Apple products. Yet, people buy them and enjoy them. Who is wrong?

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:41 PM

          So they reduced the base model from 16GB to 8GB, lowered the price by $200, and guess what it costs to upgrade to 16GB?

        • mlev legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 6:56 PM

          They also dropped the price of the base model by $400. It's just another option, take it or leave it.

        • Tincan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 7:03 PM

          I thought the price cut was a big deal then I see that it's really maybe $200 CAD difference once you add back the missing 8GB.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 30, 2023 10:03 PM

          It's like when car manufactueres have some bullshit super low trim version of cars no one even stocks at dealerships just so that they can say "Starting at $14,999.99" in their advertising when in reality the model you're likely to end up actually considering is a bit more than that

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 30, 2023 6:47 PM

        M3 Pro only has 6P cores, down from 8P cores on M2 Pro. Also less max GPU cores than M2 Pro. It'll be interesting to see how M2 Pro/M3 Pro bench against each other.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 30, 2023 7:20 PM

          Looks like they went for more balance with the Pro. It's 6 P cores and 6 E cores. M2 Pro was 8/4.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 30, 2023 7:25 PM

      Ars has a good breakdown of the CPU changes. https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/10/everything-to-know-about-apples-new-m3-m3-pro-and-m3-max-processors/

Hello, Meet Lola