M3 chip-based iMac revealed during October 2023 Apple Event

A new iMac generation will run Apple's new line of M3 chips.
Ozzie Mejia
Apple
1

Monday evening's "Scary Fast" Apple Event continued with a peek at the newest generation of iMac. This is the first new 24-inch iMac to come along in a few years and comes with a modest amount of new features compared to the Intel-based iMacs of the previous generation. First and foremost, Apple is pushing that this will be the first iMac to run the M3 chip line.

Spec sheet for the M3 chip-based 24-inch iMac

Source: Apple

The new 24-inch iMac will feature the same thin design as the previous generation. It will run on the new M3 chips revealed earlier in the presentation, making it up to twice as fast as the 2021 M1 iMac. Apple is specifically pushing for Intel-based iMac users to upgrade by boasting significantly faster specs powered by the M3 line of chips. That includes an eight-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU.

Aside from increased speeds, the new iMac will feature a few modest upgrades. Look for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, but the rest of it is basically a case of "Don't fix it if it's not broken." Apple is sticking with the 4.5K Retina display and the same form factor as the previous iMac generation. The base model will also feature the same RAM and storage specs.

The M3 chip-based 24-inch iMac will start at $1,499 USD and will start shipping on November 7. We'll have more to say about Monday's Apple Event later tonight. Be on the lookout for a full wrap-up post here at Shacknews.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

