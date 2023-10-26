Capcom on track to have its 11th consecutive year of operating profit growth The company is still flying high on the back of Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and other successful titles.

Capcom has posted its latest quarterly earnings results, and it’s continuing to look like a good fiscal year for the company behind Street Fighter and Resident Evil. The company reported that with the sales and growth achieved in its previous quarter, it’s on track to have an 11th consecutive year of operating profit growth.

Capcom posted its most recent earnings results, along with a press release, on its investor relations website this week. In said earnings results, Capcom reported net sales coming out to 74,934 million yen, which was up 52.7 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, operating income landed at 33,835 million yen, up 54.5 percent year over year. In its home games software metrics, Capcom was able to sell 22.6 million units in the quarter, surpassing the 21.3 million units sold in the same period last year.

Capcom pointed to Street Fighter 6 as easily one of the largest contributors to its continuing success in the previous fiscal quarter.

Source: Capcom

It's a no-brainer what’s contributing so much to Capcom’s continued success. The big one is Street Fighter 6, which has been out since June and had a highly successful launch. Street Fighter 6 is already well-adopted into competitions and the Capcom Cup is now featuring it. It had already sold past 2 million copies one month into its release (which is phenomenal for a fighting game) and EVO 2023 had Street Fighter 6 as its headliner where it reached nearly 7,000 participants.

Other titles like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village have also contributed to Capcom’s continued success, delivering action-horror with solid support from updates and DLC like Separate Ways and the upcoming VR mode for RE4.

Capcom had itself another solid quarter and looks to close out a solid year if things go as planned. Stay tuned as we continue to follow further companies reporting on quarterly earnings results.