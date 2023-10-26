Matador 64 god roll - Destiny 2 Matador 64 is one of those Shotguns that will make your foes in PVP and PVE regret that they messed with the bull.

Matador 64 is a Shotgun that found its footing in the original Destiny before reappearing in Destiny 2 during the 30th Anniversary release. This Precision Frame, Arc Shotgun boasts a 65 RPM and a few perks that make it a menace in PVP and PVE activities, provided you’ve got a god roll.

How to get Matador 64

Matador 64 is a random drop from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. According to our loot table, this Shotgun can drop from the first encounter and the final boss fight. If this is the only weapon you want, then farm Phry’zia, as this is the only weapon that can drop from that encounter.

PVP – Matador 64 god roll

When it comes to PVP Shotguns, there are few out there that are as potent as Matador 64. A god roll for this Shotgun will look slightly different depending on your playstyle, but a great entry point would be the following perk setup.

Matador 64 - PVP Barrel Full Choke (Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage. Magazine Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Opening Shot (Aim Assist +20, Range +25, -5 percent accuracy cone, -10 percent accuracy cone growth) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling

Full Choke doesn’t offer the same range benefits as Smallbore or Rifled Barrel, but what it does offer is a tighter grouping of pellets. This means you are more likely to land a lethal hit without having to aim for the head. Couple this with Accurized Rounds and you’ll be knocking foes down at an alarming distance.

For the two perks, Perpetual Motion ensures you can aim it quickly and follow up your main attack with another shot. It also means that you can reload it much faster, provided you do all of this while moving. Then there’s Opening Shot, which basically ensures your first shot finds its target.

Some alternatives here would be Pulse Monitor as becoming critically wounded boosts Handling. This can get you out of a tight situation in a pinch. Meanwhile, Killing Wind remains a great perk for those that don’t mind a “win later” attitude.

For the Masterwork, if you can get Range then that will help push its effectiveness out further, but Handling is also a great roll. Slap on Quick Access Sling to make it a bit more comfortable to switch between or Sprint Grip if you’re often caught running around maps.

PVE – Matador 64 god roll

If you’re looking for a god roll Matador 64 for PVE, then there’s a good chance you’re a Hunter playing an Arc subclass. For this reason, there’s really only one perk you’re interested in: One-Two Punch.

Matador 64 - PVE Barrel Barrel Shroud (Stability +10, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (+1 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Perk 1 Lead From Gold (Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon) Perk 2 One-Two Punch (Hitting an enemy with every pellet in a shot increase melee damage for a short duration) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec

To begin with, Barrel Shroud and Tactical Mag are a couple of nice Barrel and Magazine perks. The first ups the Stability and Handling, both of which are needed when going toe-to-toe with enemies. You don’t need Range if you’re using this thing properly. Tactical Mag just offers a nice bump in Reload Speed, a welcome addition if you find yourself having to manually reload. Failing this, Assault Mag gives a nice bump in RPM while also stabilizing it.

For the main two perks, Lead From Gold stands head and shoulders over a lot of others thanks to you being able to run double Special weapons and not run out of ammo. Alternatively, Pulse Monitor will skip you having to reload, but Tactical Mag should have you covered there.

Then, of course, you want One-Two Punch. Get nice and close to the boss, fire a round, and then follow up with a punch. You’ll be hitting it for double the melee damage (uncharged). If you want a Matador 64 for the Shotgun damage and not the melee damage, then aim for Golden Tricorn if you can cycle grenades or Swashbuckler if you can get a melee kill and capitalize on the damage stacks.

Round this off with a Reload Speed Masterwork or even Handling if you want it to be snappier. Throw on a Boss Spec mod while you’re at it for the extra damage.

Matador 64 remains a dominant force in PVP and PVE, provided you can get a god roll. While you’re farming the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.