Zuckerberg says Threads app has just under 100 million monthly active users

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes the Twitter alternative is trending upwards and plans to stick with its development over the long haul.
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
3

Some in the social media space may be wondering how Meta's Threads app is doing. It was meant to be a competitor to Twitter, which had been (and some might argue continues) alienating its users through unpopular new features and policies. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided an update on Threads during Wednesday's Q3 2023 earnings call, noting that the app has a little under 100 million monthly active users.

"We're three months in now and I'm very happy with the trajectory," Zuckerberg said during the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call. "There are just under 100 million monthly actives at this point. And we're now getting to the point where we're going to be focusing on growing the community further. From what we can tell, people love it so far. I thought for a long time that there should be a billion-person public conversations app that is a bit more positive and I think that if we keep at this for a few more years, then I think we have a good chance of achieving our vision there."

Zuckerberg's rough estimate indicates a slight drop from when Threads first launched, where Meta touted a figure that surpassed 100 million users. The Instagram-branded social media conversation app launched back in July, but was criticized on Shacknews for lacking numerous basic features. Meta has gradually introduced new features in the time since its launch. For all that it was missing at launch, Threads was and continues to be hailed for its ad-free experience, with Meta previously stating that ads were not an immediate priority.

Meta's Threads app

Source: Meta

We're continuing to follow the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call and will report back with anything further. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 25, 2023 2:38 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Zuckerberg says Threads app has just under 100 million monthly active users

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 25, 2023 2:47 PM

      that's a meaningful percentage of Twitter's size already

    • Amusatron
      reply
      October 25, 2023 2:49 PM

      yep, those bots are pretty busy

    • Snapplewolf
      reply
      October 26, 2023 6:59 AM

      the problem is nobody really actually wants or uses this shit. The primary userbase of Meta products are dumbass old people and grifters, literally everyone knows this.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 26, 2023 7:38 AM

        man who never uses a product confidently asserts it sucks and no one wants it, but also the 100 million people who clearly do want it are idiots and charlatans

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 26, 2023 7:54 AM

        Facebook users skew older but Threads is a direct competitor to Twitter and it's used heavily by journalists and authors and other verified content creators.

