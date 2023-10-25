Zuckerberg says Threads app has just under 100 million monthly active users Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes the Twitter alternative is trending upwards and plans to stick with its development over the long haul.

Some in the social media space may be wondering how Meta's Threads app is doing. It was meant to be a competitor to Twitter, which had been (and some might argue continues) alienating its users through unpopular new features and policies. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided an update on Threads during Wednesday's Q3 2023 earnings call, noting that the app has a little under 100 million monthly active users.

"We're three months in now and I'm very happy with the trajectory," Zuckerberg said during the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call. "There are just under 100 million monthly actives at this point. And we're now getting to the point where we're going to be focusing on growing the community further. From what we can tell, people love it so far. I thought for a long time that there should be a billion-person public conversations app that is a bit more positive and I think that if we keep at this for a few more years, then I think we have a good chance of achieving our vision there."

Zuckerberg's rough estimate indicates a slight drop from when Threads first launched, where Meta touted a figure that surpassed 100 million users. The Instagram-branded social media conversation app launched back in July, but was criticized on Shacknews for lacking numerous basic features. Meta has gradually introduced new features in the time since its launch. For all that it was missing at launch, Threads was and continues to be hailed for its ad-free experience, with Meta previously stating that ads were not an immediate priority.



Source: Meta

