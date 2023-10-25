New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Tune into the earnings call for Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

Facebook’s (META) parent company, Meta, is set to share its earnings report for the third quarter of the financial year later today. After the release of that report, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results. If you’re interested in listening to the Facebook (META) earnings call, you can do so right here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Facebook’s Q3 2023 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can listen to the conversation and participate in the discussion in the chat. The Meta website hosts the call as a webcast, but you’ll need to register an account in order to gain access.

During the earnings call, we expect to hear more about the developments at social media monoliths Facebook and Instagram. In fact, this earnings call comes just a day after we learned that Meta is being sued in 33 states for addictive features aimed at children within its social media apps. It’ll be quite interesting to see if the lawsuit is mentioned during the broadcast.

Meta is also one of the tech companies on the forefront of AI technology, so we’ll be listening to hear if there have been any significant developments on that front. The company most recently rolled out AI chatbots that use the likeness of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg.

That’s how you can listen to the Q3 2023 Facebook earnings call. Stick with Shacknews as we’ll continue to report all of the major financial news dropping this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola