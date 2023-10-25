Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings call here Tune into the earnings call for Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook’s (META) parent company, Meta, is set to share its earnings report for the third quarter of the financial year later today. After the release of that report, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results. If you’re interested in listening to the Facebook (META) earnings call, you can do so right here.

Facebook’s Q3 2023 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can listen to the conversation and participate in the discussion in the chat. The Meta website hosts the call as a webcast, but you’ll need to register an account in order to gain access.

During the earnings call, we expect to hear more about the developments at social media monoliths Facebook and Instagram. In fact, this earnings call comes just a day after we learned that Meta is being sued in 33 states for addictive features aimed at children within its social media apps. It’ll be quite interesting to see if the lawsuit is mentioned during the broadcast.

Meta is also one of the tech companies on the forefront of AI technology, so we’ll be listening to hear if there have been any significant developments on that front. The company most recently rolled out AI chatbots that use the likeness of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg.

That's how you can listen to the Q3 2023 Facebook earnings call.